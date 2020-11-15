Black Ops Cold War dev confirms weapon & streak balancing coming soon - Dexerto

Tony Flame, Treyarch’s lead designer, has confirmed that the CoD developers are planning to roll out some changes to weapons and scorestreaks, perhaps even before the start of Black Ops Cold War Season 1.

Even though the Black Ops Cold War year has barely gotten rolling, players – both casual and professional – have already been discussing changes.

The attention has, for the most part, centered around the ongoing skill-based matchmaking debate with players like Nadeshot pleading with the devs to dial back the SBMM for the time being.

Others, though, have focused on trying to get the devs to make changes to certain weapons as well as the scorestreaks system that has been criticized since the beta period.

Well, it appears as if they’ll get this wish in the near future as Tony Flame confirmed that Treyarch are looking to make some changes.

“There WILL be Weapon, Scorestreak, and more balance changes coming in with Season 1, if not sooner,” the Treyarch designer tweeted on November 15. “Already seeing some interesting trends in the analytics, but it’s too soon for conclusions.”

The dev also noted that they are taking community feedback on-board too. “If you’re giving feedback, know that we see it and are taking it into consideration,” he added.

Weapons like the MP5, Krig, and XM4 have jumped out ahead of the pack as some of the game’s most powerful, and fans would certainly like to see them being tweaked prior to Season 1, which is currently slated to begin on December 10.

At the end of the day, though, the final decisions lay with Treyarch and as noted, changes could come beforehand. They are the ones with all the data, and while they’ll certainly take player feedback onboard, changes will only happen if they make sense on all fronts and don’t ruin the multiplayer experience.