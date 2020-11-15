 Black Ops Cold War dev confirms weapon & streak balancing coming soon - Dexerto
Black Ops Cold War dev confirms weapon & streak balancing coming soon

Published: 15/Nov/2020 15:42 Updated: 15/Nov/2020 15:43

by Connor Bennett
Black Ops Cold War character pointing a gun
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

Tony Flame, Treyarch’s lead designer, has confirmed that the CoD developers are planning to roll out some changes to weapons and scorestreaks, perhaps even before the start of Black Ops Cold War Season 1. 

Even though the Black Ops Cold War year has barely gotten rolling, players – both casual and professional – have already been discussing changes. 

The attention has, for the most part, centered around the ongoing skill-based matchmaking debate with players like Nadeshot pleading with the devs to dial back the SBMM for the time being. 

Others, though, have focused on trying to get the devs to make changes to certain weapons as well as the scorestreaks system that has been criticized since the beta period. 

Black Ops Cold War characters fighting on the Moscow map
Treyarch
Cold War players have been asking for numerous changes already.

Well, it appears as if they’ll get this wish in the near future as Tony Flame confirmed that Treyarch are looking to make some changes. 

“There WILL be Weapon, Scorestreak, and more balance changes coming in with Season 1, if not sooner,” the Treyarch designer tweeted on November 15. “Already seeing some interesting trends in the analytics, but it’s too soon for conclusions.” 

The dev also noted that they are taking community feedback on-board too. “If you’re giving feedback, know that we see it and are taking it into consideration,” he added. 

Weapons like the MP5, Krig, and XM4 have jumped out ahead of the pack as some of the game’s most powerful, and fans would certainly like to see them being tweaked prior to Season 1, which is currently slated to begin on December 10.

At the end of the day, though, the final decisions lay with Treyarch and as noted, changes could come beforehand. They are the ones with all the data, and while they’ll certainly take player feedback onboard, changes will only happen if they make sense on all fronts and don’t ruin the multiplayer experience.

Warzone enables 120fps on Xbox Series X, but not on PS5

Published: 15/Nov/2020 15:20

by Marco Rizzo
Warzone on Xbox Series X
Call of Duty / Xbox

Warzone xbox series x

Infinity Ward discreetly enabled an option for Call of Duty Warzone to run up to 120 frames per second on the new Xbox Series X.

The change is currently listed as a feature on the Microsoft Store, together with support for HDR10 and “4K UltraHD.” These changes were present in the last patch notes released on the 9th of November and saw no social media announcement.

Modern Warfare’s store page now also lists 120fps support as a feature, meaning there is a chance that the standard multiplayer modes will also be upgraded in the future.

The increase of the FPS cap has only been introduced on the new Microsoft console, with the PlayStation 5 version still being limited to 60fps.

Warzone frame rate
Screenshot via Eurogamer
It seems unlikely that Warzone will average 120fps in all situations.

Eurogamer’s Digital Foundry ran some tests on Warzone, confirming the increase in frames per second and examining the stability of the new framerate on an Xbox Series X.

The results showed that Warzone, while capable of hitting a maximum of 120fps, will maintain an average framerate of anywhere between 100 and 120.

Still, the game remains currently listed on the store as an Xbox One title.

Meanwhile, the community has been taken by surprise by this improvement and has welcomed it with open arms on social media platforms, suggesting overwhelmingly positive feedback.

Reddit comments
Reddit
Xbox players are loving the upgrade.

Infinity Ward’s decision to introduce the change on only one of the next-gen consoles has created some confusion. Activision is currently partnering with Sony, providing early access to expansions and digital content to PlayStation players.

With this change, Infinity Ward has essentially introduced a gap between PS5 and Xbox users due to the cross-play future of the game mode.

Currently, Warzone on PS5 runs on the PS4 backward compatibility version and is still limited to 60 frames per second.

Unfortunately, there has been no announcement from Activision or Infinity Ward about the possibility of enabling 120fps on Sony consoles, with some speculating that the upgrade is being held in order to prevent all BOCW players from immediately switching to Warzone.