 Nadeshot pleads with Treyarch to reduce Black Ops Cold War SBMM - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Nadeshot pleads with Treyarch to reduce Black Ops Cold War SBMM

Published: 15/Nov/2020 13:53 Updated: 15/Nov/2020 13:54

by Joe Craven
Nadeshot next to Black ops Cold War Armada Strike gameplay
Treyarch/YT: Nadeshot

Share

Black Ops Cold War Nadeshot treyarch

Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, 100 Thieves CEO and ex-Call of Duty pro player, has called on developers Treyarch to reduce levels of skill-based matchmaking in Black Ops Cold War public matches following the game’s November 13th release.

Few topics in the last year or so have been as contentious in the Call of Duty community as skill-based matchmaking. Some of the most prominent CoD content creators in the world have criticized Warzone, Modern Warfare and now Black Ops Cold War for their stringent inclusion of SBMM in public matches. 

SBMM refers to the algorithm a game uses to decide which players are put in your lobbies. Where there is SBMM, a game will try to match you with players who have similar stats, in the hope of fostering a more competitive match. 

However, some argue this kills casual matches and means higher-skill players are punished for their talents. 

Black Ops Cold War character pointing a gun on the Miami map
Treyarch
Black Ops Cold War released on November 13.

Nadeshot, with his history as a professional CoD player, clearly falls into the higher-skill players category. As a result, his lobbies tend to feature tough opponents, who closely match his online stats. 

However, it seems his patience is wearing thin with the mode, just days after BOCW’s global launch. 

“I truly believe it is imperative that Treyarch dials back the difficulty of lobbies,” he tweeted. “We’re gonna drive so many big creators away, these games have been no joke. I’m dead after playing for 9 hours.” 

He said that he would be happier with a system that, if it does indeed match players with similar skill opponents, shows players their ranks. Many believe SBMM has a place in Ranked modes, but that public matches should remain casual.

One of the main defenses of SBMM is that it prevents lower-skill players from being put in lobbies against higher-skill individuals and annihilated. 

Nade addressed this in a follow-up tweet: “I get how it can benefit new or casual players but I feel as if Call of Duty doesn’t have enough faith in the people playing their game. People are inherently competitive and if they are told that there is a higher ceiling of skill, they’d want to strive to hit that ceiling.” 

Even if Treyarch reduces levels of SBMM in public matches, we will probably never receive public confirmation. Many video game developers and publishers prefer to keep their matchmaking systems under wraps, so avoid discussing them at all in the public domain.

Call of Duty

How to watch OpTic Chicago’s Black Ops Cold War Launch Event

Published: 15/Nov/2020 12:29 Updated: 15/Nov/2020 12:57

by Jacob Hale
OpTic Chicago BOCW Launch
OpTic Gaming

Share

Atlanta FaZe Black Ops Cold War faze clan

To celebrate the release of Black Ops Cold War, the Call of Duty League and several of its franchises are hosting launch tournaments featuring big-name pro players and content creators, and we’ve got everything you need to watch & follow along live.

It’s a very important time for Call of Duty right now as everyone is buzzing about the launch of Black Ops Cold War, the series’ highly anticipated 2020 installment.

With competitive CoD more prominent now than it’s ever been, the CDL is getting involved first-hand with the game’s release, putting together seven high-profile tournaments – each hosted by a different franchise.

Not all of these competitions are identical; the formats and participants will vary from one to the other. All of the details about these competitions, including the full schedule and recaps of completed events, can be found below.

CDL Black Ops Cold War
CDL
The full schedule for the CDL’s Black Ops Cold War launch tournaments.

How to watch $25,000 OpTic Chicago’s Black Ops Cold War Launch Event

The OpTic Chicago Cold War Launch Event will take place on Sunday, November 15, with the action kicking off at 11am PT / 2pm ET/ 7pm GMT. The tournament will conclude on the same day it starts, mainly due to the jam-packed schedule of pre-season competitions. 

The event will be streamed live across various channels, including the Twitch pages of the stars taking place. Finding a stream won’t be particularly tough so check out multiple players involved to find the POV you want to follow.

There will also be a stream at Call of Duty’s official Twitch page, which is embedded below:

Cold War Launch Event players & teams

While Atlanta FaZe’s tournament stuck with 5v5 format, the OpTic Chicago event will run with the return to 4v4 Black Ops Cold War will feature. Eight teams will compete for their share of the $25,000.

The final players and teams involved have not yet been confirmed, but we’ll update this page as soon as they’re known.

What’s the format?

The format for the Cold War Launch Event will differ slightly to Atlanta FaZe’s earlier pre-season competition. It will take the form of a group play draft with single elimination competitive modes, featuring OpTic players and NRG streamers.

The NRG streamers are not particularly surprising given H3CZ’ (and now OpTic’s) association with the NRG brand.

Completed tournaments & upcoming schedule

Atlanta FaZe – Cold War Clash, ft FaZe Clan

Atlanta FaZe’s opening tournament was won by Simp’s team, taking their share of the $25,000. They beat out Vikkstar’s side in the Grand Finals. The final results are below:

Atlanta Cold War Clash
Atlanta FaZe
Team Tommey didn’t lose a single game all tournament.

OpTic Chicago – Cold War Launch Event

  • Sunday, November 15: 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 7 PM GMT

Minnesota ROKKR – ROKKR Arms Race

  • Monday, November 16: 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM GMT

Dallas Empire – Battle of the Throne

  • Tuesday, November 17: 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT

Florida Mutineers – Release the Kraken: Cold War

  • Wednesday, November 18: 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM GMT

London Royal Ravens – Cold War Colosseum

  • Thursday, November 19: 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM GMT

Toronto Ultra – $25K Coldish War

  • Friday, November 20: 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM GMT

Make sure to check back here before and after every tournament to get the maximum coverage, including the players and format of each one as well as a recap and final placements once they’re completed.