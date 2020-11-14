 Black Ops Cold War camo challenges are making Dark Matter impossible - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War camo challenges are making Dark Matter impossible

Published: 14/Nov/2020 12:26

by Connor Bennett
Black Ops Cold War character pointing a gun on the Miami map
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

A number of Black Ops Cold War players have called out Treyarch for some serious problems with the current crop of camo challenges that are in-game. 

Being able to customize your weapons has always been a big thing for Call of Duty players, and it’s only gotten bigger and bigger over the years as developers have added more and more options.

In Black Ops Cold War, Treyarch has taken the ball and ran with it, adding an incredible number of attachments for the majority of weapons. 

However, when it comes to throwing on different camos, players have run into some issues with certain weapons as they believe some of the challenges to unlock different camos have become almost impossible to complete.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Weapon Camo
Treyarch
The Dark Matter camo is the hardest one to unlock in Black Ops Cold War.

Reddit user Batsinvic888 pointed out that as they started their march to Dark Matter camo, they noticed that three challenges, in particular, had been causing headaches for players. 

These are the ‘Shoot and kill 50 enemies taking cover from you in Multiplayer’ with assault rifles, ‘Get 3 kills without dying 20 times’ with rocket launchers, and ‘Kill 75 enemies at point-blank range’ with SMGs. 

According to players, the first and third challenges have problems because the game has selective registering of which enemies are in cover and are close enough to count as point-blank. The rocket launcher challenge has an issue because, when using the Cigma 2 launcher, you only have two rockets to use and will likely die before a third kill. 

Treyarch, you NEED to change some of these camo challenges! from blackopscoldwar

According to some players, you can rectify some of these issues by playing Zombies because the leveling carries over, but not everyone will want to do that. 

Others, including Batsinvic888, have suggested that Treyarch simply tweaks the tolerance on the launcher task so you only have to kill two enemies and not three.

In addition to that, the devs could update the game so it registers enemies being in the required range for other tasks, but it remains to be seen if they’ll do so or if players will just soldier on with the challenges.

Entertainment

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!