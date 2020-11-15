 Scump angered by CDL fines “censoring” his opinions on Call of Duty - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Scump angered by CDL fines “censoring” his opinions on Call of Duty

Published: 15/Nov/2020 11:26 Updated: 15/Nov/2020 11:44

by Joe Craven
Scump looking at Black Ops Cold War character
Treyarch/YT: Nadeshot

Share

Black Ops Cold War Call of Duty League David Vonderhaar Scump

OpTic Chicago veteran Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has hit out at the Call of Duty League for ‘censoring’ his opinions, after apparently receiving a fine for criticizing Black Ops Cold War’s lack of a League Play mode. 

With the release of Black Ops Cold War on November 13, community opinions have begun to filter in as players offer feedback. 

Among other things, the lack of a League Play/Ranked mode has been criticized, a feature that was also totally missing in 2019’s Modern Warfare. 

Scump has been among these critical voices, stating that a League Play or Ranked mode should be a base inclusion at launch for every Call of Duty title. 

“How does Call of Duty not get released with a ranked playlist every year?” he tweeted. “I am just genuinely confused. It should be a staple, but it gets ignored. Interesting to think about.” 

The tweet garnered the attention of David Vonderhaar, one of Treyarch’s directors and veteran Call of Duty developer. He responded defensively, saying that Scump should be saying: “I’m really looking thankful for all the hard-working men and women trying to give us a ranked playlist.”

Scump was apologetic, explaining that he wasn’t explicitly criticizing Treyarch.  “Vahn, you know I love you first of all, and of course I’m grateful you guys pulled through at all during these times,” he replied. “It was more of a general thought to any game made. You always deliver and I speak highly of your studio all of the time.”

However, it quickly became clear that Scump was concerned about facing backlash from the Call of Duty League for his comments about the lack of Ranked Play. 

CDL players can be fined for what they say publicly, particularly negative comments about the game or integrity of the competition, with the League arguing it is antithetical to the growth of the game and the esport. 

Scump, though, denounced this as ‘censorship’. “Literally tweeted [that] I love the game an hour before. Fine incoming for the “controversial” one though,” he said. “It’s just so lame. I’ve dedicated my life to this game and now if I say anything slightly negative I get a slap on the wrist.” 

He even revealed that he has been fined in the past for a stream that was sponsored by Raid Shadow Legends. 

According to Scump, he was punished for promoting another game that wasn’t Call of Duty, despite the stream taking place during the competitive CoD off season. 

Many Call of Duty professionals feel that the CDL’s criteria for a fine needs to be slackened. 

Call of Duty

Simp’s team wins Atlanta FaZe Cold War Clash: final placements & recap

Published: 15/Nov/2020 3:30 Updated: 15/Nov/2020 3:37

by Jacob Hale
Atlanta FaZe

Share

Atlanta FaZe Black Ops Cold War faze clan

To celebrate the release of Black Ops Cold War, the Call of Duty League and several of its franchises are hosting launch tournaments featuring big-name pro players and content creators, and we’ve got everything you need to watch & follow along live.

It’s a very important time for Call of Duty right now as everyone is buzzing about the launch of Black Ops Cold War, the series’ highly anticipated 2020 installment.

With competitive CoD more prominent now than it’s ever been, the CDL is getting involved first-hand with the game’s release, putting together seven high-profile tournaments – each hosted by a different franchise.

Not all of these competitions are identical; the formats and participants will vary from one to the other. All of the details about these competitions, including the full schedule and recaps of completed events, can be found below.

CDL Black Ops Cold War
CDL
The full schedule for the CDL’s Black Ops Cold War launch tournaments.

Atlanta FaZe Cold War Clash – final placements

The first CDL Black Ops Cold War pre-season tournament has wrapped up and Atlanta FaZe’s own Simp claimed victory, alongside the legendary Karma, 100 Thieves’ Tommey, Newbz, and Almxnd.

They beat out Team Vikkstar (Vikkstar, ItsSpart, Davpadie, Prolute) in the Grand Final, earning $20,000, while Vikkstar’s squad took home $5,000 for finishing second.

The impressive thing was that the eventual champions were nearly flawless, not dropping a map until the Winners Bracket final. One of those victories was against Team Vikkstar in the second round, dropping them to the Losers Bracket before they made their own big run to the Grand Final.

Atlanta Cold War Clash
Atlanta FaZe
Team Tommey didn’t lose at all in the Atlanta FaZe Cold War Clash tournament.

How to watch Atlanta FaZe Cold War Clash

The Cold War Clash took place on Saturday, November 14, with the action kicking off at 1pm PT / 4pm ET/ 9pm GMT. The tournament was slated as a one-day event, which held up since there were no major delays.

The event was being streamed live across various channels, including the official Atlanta FaZe Twitch page, which we’ve embedded below.

Cold War Clash players & teams

Despite the competitive scene’s official format reverting to 4v4, Atlanta FaZe opted to keep their tournament with teams of five, each featuring four invited content creators/competitive players and one active CDL pro.

All of the teams were initially announced without which pro player will be on each squad – that got decided in a draft phase once the event kicked off (see Format section below for details).

  1. Team Vikkstar: Vikkstar, ItsSpart, DavPadie, Prolute
  2. Team Tommey: Tommey, Almond, Newbz, Karma
  3. Team Hitch: OpTic Hitch, OpTic Blake, OpTic Jorge, TeePee
  4. Team Bloo: FaZe Bloo, xUnRational, Xotic, SaugaRoyalty,
  5. Team Temperrr: FaZe Temperrr, SlaterKodish, Drizzyrd, Sturzahh
  6. Team Pamaj: FaZe Pamaj, Rated, TheMLGImpulse, Exodass
  7. Team Jukeyz: Jukeyz, Skrapz, Wuskin, Deleo
  8. Team Rated: Rated, Frozone, SuperEvan, Ahtract

As for the CDL pros that were added to these squads, here are the choices the team captains had:

  • FaZe Simp
  • FaZe Cellium
  • FaZe aBeZy
  • FaZe Arcitys
  • OpTic Scump
  • OpTic Dashy
  • OpTic Envoy
  • OpTic FormaL
Atlanta FaZe Cold War Clash
Atlanta FaZe
All of the teams and pro players for the Atlanta FaZe Cold War Clash.

What’s the format?

The format for the Cold War Clash was an exciting one. Here’s what you can expect to see on November 14:

Seeding Round

  • Draft: 1 Match: 8 Captains play a match of Free-For-All to determine who drafts CDL pros first.
  • 1 Match: 8 CDL Pros play a match of FFA to determine seeding of the bracket.

Bracket Stage

  • CDL ruleset
  • Double Elimination Bracket
  • Upper Bracket: Best of Threes / CDL Style Map / Game Mode Picks.
  • Lower Bracket: Best of Ones / Search & Destroy only
  • Grand Finals: Best of Three / CDL Style Map / Game Mode Picks.
Atlanta FaZe Cold War Clash
Atlanta FaZe
Atlanta FaZe’s Cold War Clash tournament features a $25,000 prize pool.

Completed tournaments & upcoming schedule

Atlanta FaZe – Cold War Clash, ft FaZe Clan

  • Saturday, November 14: 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET / 9 PM GMT

OpTic Chicago – Cold War Launch Event

  • Sunday, November 15: 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 7 PM GMT

Minnesota ROKKR – ROKKR Arms Race

  • Monday, November 16: 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM GMT

Dallas Empire – Battle of the Throne

  • Tuesday, November 17: 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT

Florida Mutineers – Release the Kraken: Cold War

  • Wednesday, November 18: 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM GMT

London Royal Ravens – Cold War Colosseum

  • Thursday, November 19: 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM GMT

Toronto Ultra – $25K Coldish War

  • Friday, November 20: 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM GMT

Make sure to check back here before and after every tournament to get the maximum coverage, including the players and format of each one as well as a recap and final placements once they’re completed.