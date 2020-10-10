 Major slide exploit in Black Ops Cold War gives player super speed - Dexerto
Major slide exploit in Black Ops Cold War gives player super speed

Published: 10/Oct/2020 11:25

by Calum Patterson
Sliding in Black Ops Cold War
It hasn’t taken long for players to work out the most broken and overpowered ways to move around the map in Black Ops Cold War, and we’re still only in the beta.

Anyone who has paid attention to the competitive side of Call of Duty over recent years will likely have heard the term ‘slide-canceling.’ If you haven’t, it’s essentially a movement exploit which allows the player to move around the map quickly, but also be gun-up, ready for a fight in an instant.

Understandably, it’s drawn the ire of pro players and amateurs, who largely blame the developers for making the exploit possible, rather than the players exploiting it.

And, still in the beta for Black Ops Cold War, players have already identified a new sliding trick, which sees the character slide around the map at super-speed – something that will definitely need adjusting.

Black Ops Cold War Beta
It hasn’t taken players long to identify a movement exploit in the Cold War beta.

Of course, this is partly what a beta is for – so that the developers, Treyarch, can find these problems and eradicate them. Often, issues such as these only crop up when there are millions of players stress-testing the game.

Cold War infinite slide exploit

This exploit, shared on Twitter by @madvillainydoom, shows the player sliding, jumping, and instantly landing into a slide again, with no cooldown.

The Twitter user even tagged a handful of CoD pros, perhaps hopeful that bringing the exploit to a wider audience would get it patched sooner rather than later.

Black Ops games particularly have had their problems with sliding exploits. The infamous ‘g-slide’ had to be patched out of Black Ops III after it became prolific.

YouTuber NuttyMags describes the trick as a “double slide cancel”, and demonstrates that it can even be performed sideways.

Presumably, it’s not an intentional mechanic, so with enough attention brought to it, Treyarch should patch it soon. However, it might be here to stay for the duration of the beta.

Black Ops Cold War launches fully on November 13.

Nuketown Easter egg discovered on new Black Ops Cold War map

Published: 10/Oct/2020 1:08

by Tanner Pierce
Black Ops Cold War players have discovered an easter egg that could hint at Nuketown from BO1 on the map Cartel, which is one of the brand new maps made available to fans during the game’s Open Beta.

Everyone knows that Nuketown is the single most popular map in Black Ops history. It’s been a part of every single iteration in the series, even showing up multiple times in one title, if you count the Zombies version of it in BO2. Rumors have even suggested that the map will be showing up in Black Ops Cold War, which is unsurprising, to say the least.

Because of its popularity, it’s only reasonable that the developers would want to start teasing it before it’s added to the game – but most people probably didn’t expect it to show up in one of the beta maps.

The image of Nuketown can be found right before the main hanger in Cartel.

If players go into the back of the map Cartel, which was one of the maps that players didn’t get to experience in the Alpha, they’ll find an image of one of the houses on the classic BO1 map. Does this mean that the classic version of the map will appear in Black Ops Cold War?

Of course, no one knows at this point in time, but some people seem to think so, like YouTuber TheGamingRevolution. And it would make sense, too: With BOCW being a direct sequel to Black Ops 1, having a map pulled straight from that game would fit the time period.

That being said, given that every single version of the map throughout its history has been changed, it would be surprising if the developers didn’t do the same thing this time.

Regardless of what this picture means, it’s nice to see that the developers haven’t forgotten about the classic map, even 10 years after its original launch.

