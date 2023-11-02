Modern Warfare 3 players slam “ridiculous” game file size

Modern Warfare 3 players are questioning the need for COD HQ as the launcher menu creates “ridiculously” large game file sizes that are only getting bigger.

Modern Warfare 2 introduced Call of Duty HQ, which serves as a central hub for the series. Players use one launcher menu and, from there, go into MW2 multiplayer, Warzone, or now MW3. Activision praised Call of Duty HQ and claimed that the feature “makes it easier and straightforward” to jump into Call of Duty games. However, community members share a much different view.

Instead of simplifying the process, some players bashed HQ for doing the opposite. If the launcher actually did its job, they argued there wouldn’t be a need for YouTube tutorials about how to access game modes.

But UI issues aren’t the only problems with COD HQ. The launcher raised another concern regarding Modern Warfare 3’s download size.

Modern Warfare 3 devs address large file size

On November 2, Activision explained why the file sizes are larger than last year. “This is due to the increased amount of content available Day 1, including open world Zombies, support for item carry forward from #MW2, as well as map files for current Call of Duty: Warzone.”

It’s not all doom and gloom, as players have the option to uninstall specific content they aren’t actively playing anymore.

Despite that compromise, community members still slammed HQ as the root of all problems.

One player responded: “Cod HQ is one of the worst decisions I’ve ever seen you guys make.”

A second user added: “COD HQ is a joke, we don’t need it, we didn’t ask for it, and it’s making everything worse.”

Lastly, a third commenter argued: “Stop this call of duty HQ nonsense. Players hate it.”

It’s still unclear how large the actual file size will be, but Activision’s warning message has the player base concerned. All will be cleared up when the Modern Warfare 3 preloads go live.