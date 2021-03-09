How to get Season 2 Combat Pack for Warzone & Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

Activision has released a brand-new, PlayStation Plus-exclusive Season 2 Combat Pack, which includes a ton of items for use in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Here’s how you can get your hands on it and what it includes.

Almost every season, without fail, Activision releases a new PS Plus exclusive pack for Warzone and whatever game is the focus at the time, giving those subscribers a chance to get some exclusive items. While this idea isn’t exclusive for CoD, there’s no denying their releases have been pretty consistent.

Now, the publishing giant has released yet another pack in order to celebrate its Season 2 release, this time including even more items than it has in the past, much to the surprise of long-time fans and subscribers.

Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Combat Pack contents

Normally, players would get a skin, a blueprint, and some other smaller cosmetics. This time, however, the pack is filled with even more content.

Kicking things off is the Baker “Endurance” Operator Skin, which isn’t the most exciting in the world but does give players an extra option for the character.

The more interesting part however is the three blueprints the pack gives you. The first is an M16 “Tiger Claw” blueprint, which includes an underbarrel grip, magazine, grip tape, and more. The M16 is one of the most-used weapons in Warzone right now, so its inclusion should be a welcome one for those players.

In addition, you get a 1911 “Pace Maker” blueprint and a “Boonie” Tactical Knife blueprint. The pistol comes with a suppressor, a laser sight, a red-dot sight, and more.

Fans will also get a Hawk weapon charm, a “Down in Blazes” Calling Card, and an hour of double XP. All in all, players should have no problem enjoying something that’s included with the Season 2 Combat Pack.

How to unlock the Season 2 Combat Pack

Unfortunately, given the fact that it’s a PS Plus exclusive, you’ll have to be an active member if you want to get your hands on any of the included content and there’s no other way around this fact.

Once you do have an active subscription, however, getting your hands on the pack is pretty easy and simple:

Have an active PS Plus subscription Either click this link or scroll down to the Franchise Store in Black Ops Cold War or Warzone Click “Add to Library” The items should then appear in your inventory the next time you boot up the game

And that’s it! After that, you should have access to the Season 2 Combat Pack. Of course, should your PS Plus subscription lapse at any point, you’ll lose access to these items, so be sure to keep your sub up to date.

