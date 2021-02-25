Best LC10 Black Ops Cold War loadout class: Attachments, setup, perks - Dexerto

The new LC10 SMG in Black Ops Cold War has some serious competition in its class, but with this loadout you should be able to take down your enemies in no time.

With each season of Cold War comes a bunch of new weapons and blueprints, and the LC10 is one of the premium Battle Pass guns in Season 2 of the hit game.

In Season 1, the Mac 10 became a fan-favorite, especially in Warzone where it is perhaps the most frequently used weapon in Verdansk.

In the regular multiplayer modes, the LC10 will have to contend with the likes of the Mac or the AK74u as top-range SMGs, but this class could make it seriously powerful.

Best LC10 Cold War Class

The LC10 is unlocked at Battle Pass Level 31 in Season 2, meaning it shouldn’t be too much of a grind.

Whether it shifts the meta, we’ll have to wait and see, but this class should get you on your way to some high-kill games as one of the fastest weapons available. This loadout below is made using the Gunfighter Wildcard to open all attachment slots.

Best LC10 attachments

Muzzle: Flashguard .45 ACP

Flashguard .45 ACP Barrel: 13.9” Task Force

13.9” Task Force Laser: Steady Aim Laser

Steady Aim Laser Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammunition: Fast Mag

Fast Mag Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

If you don’t want to use Gunfighter, you can remove the Laser and Ammo attachments and opt for a different Wildcard.

Best LC10 perks in Cold War

To maximize on the LC10’s strengths as a pure run-and-gun submachine gun, these perks should be what you utilize:

Perk 1: Tactical Mask

Tactical Mask Perk 2: Scavenger

Scavenger Perk 3: Gung-Ho

This gun plays similar to the AK74u and is best used purely for rushing, so you’ll want to make sure your ammo count stays up and you can quickly snap on enemies in those sudden gunfights.

From what we’ve seen, this is a pretty well-balanced SMG — and well worth trying out.