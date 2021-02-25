 Best LC10 Black Ops Cold War loadout class: Attachments, setup, perks - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Best LC10 Black Ops Cold War loadout class: Attachments, setup, perks

Published: 25/Feb/2021 12:16

by Jacob Hale
Best LC10 loadout in Black Ops Cold War
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War Black Ops Cold War Season 2

The new LC10 SMG in Black Ops Cold War has some serious competition in its class, but with this loadout you should be able to take down your enemies in no time.

With each season of Cold War comes a bunch of new weapons and blueprints, and the LC10 is one of the premium Battle Pass guns in Season 2 of the hit game.

In Season 1, the Mac 10 became a fan-favorite, especially in Warzone where it is perhaps the most frequently used weapon in Verdansk.

In the regular multiplayer modes, the LC10 will have to contend with the likes of the Mac or the AK74u as top-range SMGs, but this class could make it seriously powerful.

Black Ops gunsmith
Activision
You’ll be able to grab the LC10 SMG through the Season 2 Battle Pass.

Best LC10 Cold War Class

The LC10 is unlocked at Battle Pass Level 31 in Season 2, meaning it shouldn’t be too much of a grind.

Whether it shifts the meta, we’ll have to wait and see, but this class should get you on your way to some high-kill games as one of the fastest weapons available. This loadout below is made using the Gunfighter Wildcard to open all attachment slots.

Best LC10 attachments

  • Muzzle: Flashguard .45 ACP
  • Barrel: 13.9” Task Force
  • Laser: Steady Aim Laser
  • Stock: Raider Stock
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Ammunition: Fast Mag
  • Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

If you don’t want to use Gunfighter, you can remove the Laser and Ammo attachments and opt for a different Wildcard.

Black Ops Cold War LC10 gameplay
Activision
The LC10 is now one of the fastest SMGs in Warzone & BOCW.

Best LC10 perks in Cold War

To maximize on the LC10’s strengths as a pure run-and-gun submachine gun, these perks should be what you utilize:

  • Perk 1: Tactical Mask
  • Perk 2: Scavenger
  • Perk 3: Gung-Ho

This gun plays similar to the AK74u and is best used purely for rushing, so you’ll want to make sure your ammo count stays up and you can quickly snap on enemies in those sudden gunfights.

From what we’ve seen, this is a pretty well-balanced SMG — and well worth trying out.

Call of Duty

Where to find weapon silos in Warzone and what’s inside them

Published: 25/Feb/2021 13:28

by Jacob Hale
All Warzone weapon silo locations
Activision

Share

Warzone Warzone Season 2

With the launch of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 2, three weapon silos have arrived in Verdansk, offering players weapons, cash and loot to help get you on your way.

While Warzone hasn’t seen a great number of map changes since it first launched back in March 2020, Season 2 has brought with it a few new features.

As well as the new Ship POI that has brought Zombies back to Verdansk, weapon silos look set to become popular hotspots. With just three of them dotted across Verdansk, you’ll likely find yourself regularly contested when dropping at any of them, but the rewards could make it very much worth it.

Warzone weapon silo locations

Each of these weapon silos come stacked with multiple floors worth of loot. Be it cash, weapons or Field Upgrades that you need, you’ll easily leave these with plenty to help you catch the win you’re looking for.

Military Base

This silo is located just southwest of Military Base.

Novi Grazna Hills

This weapon silo is located in the southwest corner of the map, below Promenade West and Hills.

Tavorsk Park

The third and final silo is located in a new hallway in Bunker 10 near Tavorsk Park, just south of the Park POI.

Map of Warzone weapon silos

In case you’re stuck looking for these silos, here’s a map of where each of them are located in Warzone Season 2. While we don’t know much about future seasons, it’s possible that these move or change as the seasons progress.

Weapon Silo locations in Warzone Season 2.
Activision
Locations of the three new Weapon Silos in Warzone Season 2.

So, with that, you should have enough to help you drop in to Verdansk and immediately start with a bang.

Be warned, though: these silos are like mazes, and you can very easily get lost in them the first few times you drop in. Once you’ve looted up and cleared out, you might want to take some time to familiarize yourself with the layout of each one to save getting lost in the future.