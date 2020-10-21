 How to get Cleaver melee blueprint in Warzone - Dexerto
How to get Cleaver melee blueprint in Warzone

Published: 21/Oct/2020 16:45

by Jacob Hale
Activision

With the Haunting of Verdansk Halloween event arriving in Warzone, fans have been treated to a bunch of spooky new content, but among the most popular is the Cleaver melee weapon.

During Haunting of Verdansk, players will be able to drop into a new mode with Zombie Royale, as well as pick up new Operator packs based on popular horror films Saw and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

On top of these new features, Trick or Treat offers players the opportunity to earn a bunch of new weapons and cosmetic items across the map; but you have to know where to find them.

The Cleaver has become instantly popular, with fans wanting to get their hands on the melee weapon, but it’s not easy to do if you don’t know where to look.

Warzone cleaver MP5 loadout
YouTube: VVaby
Warzone players are all trying to hunt down the Cleaver.

Although the Cleaver in the ‘Halloween Event’ tab says it’s unlockable in the Gulag, you’ve actually got to head to Prison, in the southeast corner of the map, to unlock it.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on what to do:

  1. Land at Prison, or make your way over there after dropping (we recommend landing there to maximize your chances).
  2. Head down to the underground section of the POI, which leads all the way down to the Gulag showers.
  3. Clear out any enemies before they can open chests.
  4. Start opening loot chests for yourself, and hope the Cleaver unlocks — this is completely random, so there’s no definite way to tell which box will hold the Cleaver.
  5. Look out for a banner to stretch across the screen saying “Gulag loot found. Blueprint unlocked.”
  6. Once this pops up, the Cleaver will be added to your inventory. Play out the rest of the game, or quit the match to get it on your loadouts straight away!
Warzone Cleaver blueprint
Activision
Expect to see a lot of Cleavers in action during the Halloween event.

Once that’s done, you can take the Cleaver into matches to shut down enemies and slay zombies in the new Zombie Royale mode.

Pair this with your new Saw or Texas Chainsaw Massacre skins, and you’ll be the scariest soldier in Verdansk.

Warzone Zombies ‘black screen’ glitch makes it impossible to see

Published: 21/Oct/2020 12:03

by Jacob Hale
Warzone Zombie Royale
Activision

The Zombie Royale mode in Warzone was barely a few hours old before frustrating glitches and bugs started popping up — and one of them is just giving players a black screen, making it impossible to see or play properly.

Whenever a new update or patch arrives in Warzone, or any game for that matter, there are likely to be some issues, whether it be balancing, servers or something similar.

That said, it’s usually something you can gloss over and not worry too much about until the next patch — but this doesn’t quite come under that category.

While the map for the new Zombie Royale mode is set at night time, some players are getting a little more darkness than they bargained for.

Warzone Zombie Royale prison
Activision
Zombie Royale sees players fighting off — and even becoming — zombies, in Modern Warfare’s Halloween event.

It wasn’t long before players realized that occasionally they would drop into the mode and be plunged into total darkness, with what people are referring to as the “black screen” glitch.

As shown in the video below — and from accounts by other players — the screen goes completely black except for the HUD, which doesn’t provide massive help when traversing Verdansk and engaging in gunfights.

It essentially gives the players affected no chance of winning their fights, barring some sort of miracle or some incredible callouts from teammates, making it almost impossible to win games.

As you can see in the above video, there are a couple of ways to get rid of the black screen, but they’re not exactly helpful.

One method is to look through the Spotter Scope, which gives you your vision back and can at least be used to see where you are, and you also lose the black screen bug when you become a zombie, which kind of nullifies the point of the game mode in the first place.

It’s unclear what exactly is causing this bug, but expect Infinity Ward to be looking for a fix imminently — with any luck, this problem shouldn’t affect players for too much longer.