How to get Cleaver melee blueprint in Warzone - Dexerto

With the Haunting of Verdansk Halloween event arriving in Warzone, fans have been treated to a bunch of spooky new content, but among the most popular is the Cleaver melee weapon.

During Haunting of Verdansk, players will be able to drop into a new mode with Zombie Royale, as well as pick up new Operator packs based on popular horror films Saw and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

On top of these new features, Trick or Treat offers players the opportunity to earn a bunch of new weapons and cosmetic items across the map; but you have to know where to find them.

The Cleaver has become instantly popular, with fans wanting to get their hands on the melee weapon, but it’s not easy to do if you don’t know where to look.

Although the Cleaver in the ‘Halloween Event’ tab says it’s unlockable in the Gulag, you’ve actually got to head to Prison, in the southeast corner of the map, to unlock it.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on what to do:

Land at Prison, or make your way over there after dropping (we recommend landing there to maximize your chances). Head down to the underground section of the POI, which leads all the way down to the Gulag showers. Clear out any enemies before they can open chests. Start opening loot chests for yourself, and hope the Cleaver unlocks — this is completely random, so there’s no definite way to tell which box will hold the Cleaver. Look out for a banner to stretch across the screen saying “Gulag loot found. Blueprint unlocked.” Once this pops up, the Cleaver will be added to your inventory. Play out the rest of the game, or quit the match to get it on your loadouts straight away!

Once that’s done, you can take the Cleaver into matches to shut down enemies and slay zombies in the new Zombie Royale mode.

Pair this with your new Saw or Texas Chainsaw Massacre skins, and you’ll be the scariest soldier in Verdansk.