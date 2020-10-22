 How to get Flaming Pumpkin Head in Warzone & Modern Warfare - Dexerto
How to get Flaming Pumpkin Head in Warzone & Modern Warfare

Published: 22/Oct/2020 10:14

by Jacob Hale
Warzone Flaming Pumpkin Head juggernaut
Activision

Modern Warfare Warzone

The Halloween Event in Modern Warfare & Warzone has brought in a whole bunch of new content for players to sink their teeth into — but one thing that players are chasing is the new Pumpkin Head and Flaming Pumpkin Head look.

As most uber-popular games do nowadays, Infinity Ward are capitalizing on the Halloween period with their own celebrations, including the Haunting in Verdansk Warzone event, new Operator packs with spooky skins and cosmetics and the Zombie Royale game mode.

With the new Trick or Treat rewards, you can also loot chests to find fun new blueprints, such as the Cleaver melee weapon that are exclusive to the Halloween event.

That said, the new Pumpkin Head style isn’t something you can pick up from the store or on your Battle Pass, and requires you to complete something in-game.

Leatherface Warzone
Activision
The Haunting of Verdansk event has brought iconic horror characters Leatherface and Jigsaw to Warzone.

Killstreak for Flaming Pumpkin head

The Pumpkin Head comes in two variants — either its regular version or, if you’re good enough, it sets alight too, letting you run around with a Flaming Pumpkin Head as you decimate enemies in the game.

Unfortunately, though, it’s not something you can equip. If you want to adorn the Pumpkin Head in multiplayer, you have to go on a 3 killstreak.

If you want to go one up and have a Flaming Pumpkin Head, though, you have to actually go on a 10 killstreak, which is significantly harder than 3, but makes the pumpkin ever more impressive. You will, however, lose it upon death.

Warzone pumpkin die on the vine
Activision
There are also a number of emblems, calling cards and more with the pumpkin for Halloween.

How to get the Pumpkin Head in Warzone

It’s worth noting that this doesn’t work the same in Warzone as it does in multiplayer. While many believe the pumpkin head can be earned through a 3 killstreak in Warzone, this isn’t actually true.

So far, it seems the only way to get the pumpkin head in Warzone is to pick up a juggernaut, which automatically comes with the head attached as standard during the Haunting of Verdansk event.

Of course, while players who come up against you and your lit pumpkin head will know that you’re evidently a good player, it does make you a lot easier to see, so beware as enemies make more of an effort to hunt you out and stop you from staying low-key, especially if you’re seeking even higher killstreaks.

