New Black Ops Cold War content released: Warzone UGR SMG, Operator & classic map

Both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War are getting a boost in the form of a new operator and the high-powered UGR SMG. Additionally, BOCW welcomes a classic Call of Duty map back into the fold.

The May 6 update brought out a lot of new content for Black Ops Cold War, which means Warzone will be inheriting a couple of those additions as well.

From the return of a fan-favorite multiplayer map to the arrival of a unique new SMG, here’s how it all breaks down.

New Operator and Weapon in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

The biggest addition to both games is the UGR SMG, a brand-new underwater rifle that has been modified for use on the surface.

Players will be able to unlock the weapon by completing an in-game challenge, similar to how weapons like the M1916 and Nikita AVT operate in Season 3.

It’s a bit different from fast-firing subs like OTs-9 or the Mac 10 in that it shoots higher caliber ammunition at a medium pace.

Another big change is the addition of Eleazar “Lazar” Azoulay, who fans might remember from the Cold War campaign, as a playable operator in both games.

Lazar was instrumental in the hunt for Perseus, making him one of the most popular parts of the game’s narrative and an obvious choice to join the fight.

As of now the only way to get Lazar is by purchasing the “Lazar Operator Bundle” in the in-game Store.

In addition to the base Operator, players will also receive some other goodies alongside him:

Lazar’s “The Broker” Operator Skin,

“Dealmaker” SMG Blueprint

“Dealbreaker” Assault Rifle Blueprint

“Unlikely Volunteer” Finishing Move

“Standard Issue” Accessory

“Skeleton Fish” Charm

“Swamp Beast” Calling Card

“Bog Demon” Emblem

“Fixer” Reticle

“Refresher” Gesture.

Cold War fans will also get to jump back into the fan-favorite Jungle map from the original Black Ops.

Last seen in Black Ops 4, Jungle is one of the most iconic maps in the entire series, so it should fit in comfortably in all of the various 6v6 playlists.

That’s everything in this update, but there is more Cold War content coming down the pipeline, so stay tuned for any future updates regarding Treyarch’s latest outing.