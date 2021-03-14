New weapons leaked for Warzone & Cold War Season 3: Skorpion, FAL, more - Dexerto

Fans eager for news about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 3 should have some new pieces of information to bite into. Recent leaks suggest new weapons could be on the way, including the Skorpion and FAL.

In a recent video, prominent Call of Duty leaker TheGamingRevolution dove into all of the leaks that have been assembled so far ahead of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone’s Season 3.

Based on data-mined files and odd in-game appearances, the YouTuber — who has been right about leaks in the past — compiled the new weapons fans could expect in the third season.

Advertisement

New weapon leaks for Warzone & Cold War Season 3

(For mobile users, segment begins at 9:43)

While the Galil, which was most recently seen in Black Ops 3 and 4, was initially data-mined and speculated about — Gaming Revolution has a theory as to why it won’t be a Season 3 addition.

Namely, the gun was discussed prior to Season 2, at which point the FARA 83 was released. Given the weapons’ similarities, the YouTuber believes that file was misnamed and solely a placeholder for the eventual FARA.

As far as actual upcoming guns, he singles out some other interesting candidates: the Skorpion SMG, CZ75 pistol, Dragunov sniper rifle and FAL tactical rifle. The Skorpion SMG is likely the most alluring of the guns mentioned, and GamingRevolution confirms that it’s “the classic one that we saw in Black Ops 1.”

Advertisement

Both the Dragunov and FAL exist in Modern Warfare and Warzone, but we have seen Cold War double up on guns like the MP5 and AK-47 as well, so that doesn’t disqualify them. Interestingly, the YouTuber explains that a “wall-buy outline” has been found for the FAL in Zombies, as opposed to traditional data-mined files.

Read more: Warzone players claim hacking and cheating is getting worse again in Season 2

Of course, as GamingRevolution mentions numerous times and as all fans should be aware of by now, files in a game don’t mean anything concrete. Most of these weapon files have existed since the game’s inception and could just be holdovers from files of earlier games.

Advertisement

No one can take leaked files as gospel just yet, but it is interesting to know that there is serious potential some of these weapons could make their way into Cold War and Warzone for Season 3.