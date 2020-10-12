Best Milano 821 loadouts for Black Ops Cold War beta - Dexerto

The Milano 821 SMG has started to stand out from the pack during the Black Ops Cold War beta. So, we’ve got a few classes you can use once it starts back up again.

As we creep ever closer to the release of Black Ops Cold War, CoD fans have had their chance to get involved with early access through the Alpha and Beta.

In the Alpha, weapons like the XM4 and AK74U immediately stood out – especially in the hands of Call of Duty League pros. In the Beta, however, other weapons have got their moment in the spotlight.

The Milano, otherwise known as the Uzi, has been making a case to be known as the best SMG around. So, if you want to rock it like the pros do, we’ve got a few helpful set-ups that should help when the Beta starts back up again.

Close-quarters loadout for Milano 821

This first set up is perhaps better suited to objective game modes or when you want to really get up close and personal with an enemy.

Equipping the steady aim laser as the body, with the Foregrip as the underbarrel, and the Impact Handle as the handle will give you better control in tight situations. The Tactical Stock also helps on top of that.

The 8.8 Extended barrel will help the weapon’s muzzle speed. This is the sort of setup that you can rip through unsuspecting enemies with if you manage to hit a well-timed flank.

Barrel: 8.8 Extended

Body: Steady aim laser

Underbarrel: Foregrip

Handle: Impact Handle

Stock: Tactical Stock

Minimal recoil loadout for Milano 821

If your playstyle is more reactionary rather than barreling in headfirst and leading the attack, well, you’ll need to be able to draw the 821 out a little quicker than usual.

Well, that’s where the Quickdraw Handle and Tactical Stock come into play. You’ll be able to draw the weapon much with them attached, while the Foregrip and Muzzle Break will help with the recoil.

Barrel: 9.7 Cavalry Lancer

Underbarrel: Foregrip

Muzzle: Muzzle Break 9

Handle: Quickdraw Handle

Stock: Tactical Stock

While these loadouts and weapon setups are helping some players, you might find that a tiny tweak helps you. Say, adding a magazine instead of a barrel or muzzle.

Though, you won’t know until you try it out. If you haven’t been able to get into the Black Ops Cold War beta so far, it opens up again on October 15-16 for Xbox, PS4, and PC early access players. October 17-19 will be the open for everyone period, so you will get a chance to test it if you want to.