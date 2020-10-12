 Best Milano 821 loadouts for Black Ops Cold War beta - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Best Milano 821 loadouts for Black Ops Cold War beta

Published: 12/Oct/2020 11:42

by Connor Bennett
Milano 821 in black ops cold war
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

The Milano 821 SMG has started to stand out from the pack during the Black Ops Cold War beta. So, we’ve got a few classes you can use once it starts back up again. 

As we creep ever closer to the release of Black Ops Cold War, CoD fans have had their chance to get involved with early access through the Alpha and Beta. 

In the Alpha, weapons like the XM4 and AK74U immediately stood out – especially in the hands of Call of Duty League pros. In the Beta, however, other weapons have got their moment in the spotlight.

The Milano, otherwise known as the Uzi, has been making a case to be known as the best SMG around. So, if you want to rock it like the pros do, we’ve got a few helpful set-ups that should help when the Beta starts back up again.

Black Ops Cold war characters fighting
Activision
The Black Ops Cold War beta has given CoD fans the chance to play the new game.

Close-quarters loadout for Milano 821

This first set up is perhaps better suited to objective game modes or when you want to really get up close and personal with an enemy.

Equipping the steady aim laser as the body, with the Foregrip as the underbarrel, and the Impact Handle as the handle will give you better control in tight situations. The Tactical Stock also helps on top of that. 

The 8.8 Extended barrel will help the weapon’s muzzle speed. This is the sort of setup that you can rip through unsuspecting enemies with if you manage to hit a well-timed flank. 

  • Barrel: 8.8 Extended 
  • Body: Steady aim laser
  • Underbarrel: Foregrip
  • Handle: Impact Handle
  • Stock: Tactical Stock
Milano 821 in Black Ops Cold War gunsmith
YouTube: VVaby
YouTuber VVaby has been rocking this setup for the Milano.

Minimal recoil loadout for Milano 821

If your playstyle is more reactionary rather than barreling in headfirst and leading the attack, well, you’ll need to be able to draw the 821 out a little quicker than usual. 

Well, that’s where the Quickdraw Handle and Tactical Stock come into play. You’ll be able to draw the weapon much with them attached, while the Foregrip and Muzzle Break will help with the recoil. 

  • Barrel: 9.7 Cavalry Lancer 
  • Underbarrel: Foregrip
  • Muzzle: Muzzle Break 9
  • Handle: Quickdraw Handle
  • Stock: Tactical Stock

While these loadouts and weapon setups are helping some players, you might find that a tiny tweak helps you. Say, adding a magazine instead of a barrel or muzzle.

Though, you won’t know until you try it out. If you haven’t been able to get into the Black Ops Cold War beta so far, it opens up again on October 15-16 for Xbox, PS4, and PC early access players. October 17-19 will be the open for everyone period, so you will get a chance to test it if you want to.

Call of Duty

Treyarch responds to game-breaking Black Ops Cold War controller bug

Published: 12/Oct/2020 1:22

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War beta gameplay
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War treyarch

You may have had your controller disconnect randomly while playing the Black Ops Cold War beta. Rest assured, you’re not alone and the developers at Treyarch are fully aware of the game-breaking issue.

The Black Ops Cold War beta went live on Thursday, October 8. If you’ve been grinding throughout the PlayStation 4 period of the test, there’s a good chance you’ve encountered a few problems. After all, that’s the point of a beta. 

From critical network issues to a sliding bug that made players faster than ever, a handful of problems have already been addressed, though one truly “game-breaking” glitch is still weighing the experience down for some. 

If you’re playing with a controller, which the majority of PS4 players are, you need to be cautious of this one. Seemingly at random, your controller can outright switch off and leave you defenseless. 

Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Treyarch
Having your controller disconnect could leave you stranded as an easy target.

Regardless of whether your controller is plugged in or wireless, whether it’s fully charged or running low, this bug can strike at any time. When loading into a map, your device can randomly be shut off without warning. 

“As soon as I got to the select class, my controller turned off,” FrostByte2048 said.

From here, there’s no way to turn it back on midway through the game. Even after being “kicked for inactivity,” they couldn’t get the Dualshock back up and running. The only solution “was to reset [the] PS4 by holding the power button.”

It turns out this is quite a common issue as dozens of players chimed in with similar experiences from the beta. We’ve even encountered the problem first-hand here at Dexerto too. However, Treyarch is fully aware and trying to push out a fix as soon as possible.

“Our team is investigating issues like these,” Treyarch dev FoxhoundFPS responded. They even highlighted other instances of the bug, ensuring they’re on top of it.

Comment from discussion Possibly one of the worst bugs in any game I’ve ever come across (NEEDS ATTENTION).

There’s no telling what causes the disconnect, though some players believe it to be map specific. Cartel could be the main culprit, though the problem can still arise on other maps. Be sure to double-check at the start of every game just to be safe.

With the beta moving to all platforms from October 15 onwards, perhaps a fix will be included as the early access goes live once again.