 Scump unveils best XM4 class for Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Scump unveils best XM4 class for Black Ops Cold War

Published: 11/Oct/2020 13:42

by Joe Craven
Scump next to XM4 and BOCW logo
NRG/Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War Scump

Call of Duty veteran and Chicago Huntsmen pro player Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has shared his favorite XM4 loadout, as the AR proves very popular in the ongoing Black Ops Cold War Beta. 

The Black Ops Cold War Beta dropped on October 8, giving players who have pre-ordered another opportunity to dive into Treyarch’ next CoD title. The Beta was then opened up to all PS4 players on October 10, to maximize feedback from players.

As was to be expected, a general consensus has emerged on a number of features. Complaints have focused on SBMM, movement mechanics and connection, while praise has been given to the game’s Gunsmith, maps and gun play.

XM4 in the Black Ops Cold War Beta
Treyarch
The XM4 is the best AR in the current build of Black Ops Cold War.

A consensus too has emerged over the best weapons in the Beta, with the SMG class currently being ruled by the Milano 821. ARs, on the other hand, are all struggling to keep up with the XM4.

Now, Scump has shared his favored attachments to use on the XM4, revealing them in an October 10 live stream. First up is the Quickdot LED optic, joined by the Muzzle Brake 5.56.

Next up, Scump recommends the 13.7″ Extended Barrel, Foregrip and Quickdraw. The Steady Aim Laser was also being used by the X Games gold medallist, before he swapped it out for the Quickdraw attachment.

  • Optic: Quickdot LED
  • Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56
  • Barrel: 13.7″ Extended
  • Underbarrel: Foregrip
  • Handle: Quickdraw

This XM4 build focuses on balance, maximizing its range and accuracy, while also trying to improve its handling and make it viable for gunfights that require snap-aiming. The full loadout is detailed below:

The XM4’s versatility is also one of its strongest features in the game’s current build, with fast fire rate and impressive damage meaning it can be viable at nearly all ranges.

XM4 loadout in BOCW from Scump

Whether its strength continues into the full game (or even the second Beta weekend) remains to be seen, but for now hop in and try the King’s loadout while it’s as powerful as it is.

Call of Duty

Why Warzone streamers want NICKMERCS to delete his OP CR-56 AMAX video

Published: 11/Oct/2020 1:18

by Theo Salaun
nickmercs cr-56 amax
NICKMERCS / Infinity Ward

NICKMERCS Warzone Warzone Season 6

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 doesn’t have a definitive meta and streamers apparently want to keep it that way, as they’ve asked NICKMERCS to hide his overpowered CR-56 AMAX loadout video.

NICKMERCS tries a lot of different guns and shares the best ones with his massive community. That’s especially useful now, following nerfs to the SP-R, because everyone is looking for a new medium-to-long-range weapon and streamers seem to want their preferred AR to remain a secret.

As the Kilo 141 and, to a lesser extent, even the classic M4-A1 have returned to prominence across Verdansk, the high-damage CR-56 AMAX is making the rounds among the game’s best. Unfortunately for those players, the secret might be out, as NICKMERCS made a video describing the gun as a Kilo replacement and shared the optimal class for the heavy-recoil weapon with his 3.05 million YouTube followers. 

Although the streamers likely don’t care and are just joking, it’s a funny testament to what a deadly dynamo the AMAX can be in Season 6 when wielded by the right hands. 

NICKMERC’s CR-56 AMAX loadout for Warzone

It’s not exactly clear why this class is getting so much more attention than his original Season 5 setup, but it’s possible that swapping out a Merc Foregrip for the Ranger gives the gun enough recoil stability to make it a force on Verdansk.

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor.
  • Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440.
  • Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic.
  • Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip.
  • Ammunition: 45 Round Mags.

In response to the MFAM’s leader popularizing the niche AR, popular professional Warzone player, JoeWo, lovingly asked NICKMERCS to delete his video.

In replies, NICKMERCS and Swagg’s teammate during their championship run at the $100,000 Toronto Ultra Warzone tournament, DiazBiffle, seconded the motion. 

As of yet, there has been no response to JoeWo’s promise that he “will do anything, literally anything” for NICKMERCS to delete the video. But the Warzone star hasn’t posted the video on Twitter, so maybe he did take JoeWo up on the offer.

Still, for those thinking they discovered a cheat code with this loadout, a word of caution: while the CR-56 AMAX does deal a tremendous amount of damage, its recoil is very difficult to control.

That gives the AR a steep learning curve, but one that, when mastered, could provide massive dividends.

