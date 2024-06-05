Forgotten attachment turns Kar98k into one-shot hipfire Warzone demon

The iconic Kar98k marksman rifle arrived in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 4, much to the delight of the playerbase, with it being one of the most popular guns in franchise history. This loadout makes it even more of a beast in both Warzone and multiplayer, and you don’t even have to aim in.

While the arrival of the weapon was highly anticipated when it first got leaked, players were fairly quick to turn on it, with many Warzone players complaining about it dominating the meta almost instantly.

However, things are about to get much worse for those players once this one-shot hipfire Kar98k class starts to spread.

Here are the attachments you need:

Muzzle : Sonic Suppressor L

: Sonic Suppressor L Barrel : Präzisiongewehr 762 Long Barrel

: Präzisiongewehr 762 Long Barrel Ammunition : 7.92 High Grain Rounds

: 7.92 High Grain Rounds Laser: CS15 Scarlet Box Laser

Activision The Kar98k just became even more lethal, despite already being absolute meta.

These Muzzle, Barrel, and Ammo attachments are used to maximize bullet velocity, range, and firepower, but the real key to this loadout is the CS15 Scarlet Box laser. When equipped, this grants near-perfect hipfire accuracy, meaning you can be way more aggressive with the weapon, or even just pick off opponents from a distance without even needing to ADS.

Obviously, this recommended loadout only uses four attachments, so you can leave it at that or find another one that you would like. The addition of either an underbarrel or stock is worth considering as they can help improve handling and mobility.

This is especially effective on Resurgence maps like Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep, where fights are typically close-range, but there are also several good vantage points to hold a head glitch.

If this doesn’t quite tickle your fancy, make sure you check out our best Kar98k Warzone class so you can destroy your opponents the old-fashioned way.