Best FR Avancer Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

The FR Avancer AR is a brand new weapon in Season 5. Here’s everything you need to know about the meta loadouts, perks, and attachments for the exciting AR in Warzone 2.

The FR Avancer is a mix of the Famas from Black Ops 1 and the FFAR from Cold War. The AR boasts an impressive fire rate and average time-to-kill speed.

JGOD did some testing and concluded that the AR has a close-range TTK of 718ms, a medium range between 849 and 914ms, and a long-range speed between 1110 and 1175ms.

These estimates and an easy-to-use recoil pattern make the FR Avancer an interesting long-range option in Warzone 2.

Contents

Best FR Avancer Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: XTEN Havoc 90 (+0.41, +0.21)

XTEN Havoc 90 (+0.41, +0.21) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (+1.35, -1.65)

Aim OP-V4 (+1.35, -1.65) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.52, +0.26)

FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.52, +0.26) Barrel: 435mm FR435 (+0.31, -0.18)

435mm FR435 (+0.31, -0.18) Magazine: 60 Round Mag

If you want a faster theoretical TTK, players can always replace the barrel with high-velocity ammunition or use a different optic based on personal preference.

A suppressor instead of the ZTEN Havoc 90 could also provide a little more range, such as the Harbinger D20, which is a fan-favorite attachment for long-range meta weapons.

Best FR Avancer Warzone 2 class: Perks & Equipment

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Bonus Perk: Resupply

Resupply Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical Equipment: Smoke Grenade

For Base Perks, Double Time is useful as it doubles your tactical sprint duration, making getting around both Al Mazrah and Ashika Island faster. It’s also recommended to use Overkill to run a secondary weapon. We believe that this new AR could be a great sniper support weapon.

Resupply is an effective Bonus Perk, as it constantly regenerates both Equipment slots and Field Upgrades. Given the importance of equipment for pushing other teams and maneuvering, having constant access to them is fantastic.

For the Ultimate Perk, High Alert is a superb choice, as it provides free intel by highlighting the direction of enemy players aiming at you from behind. With Warzone 2’s short TTK, this is one of the few ways to give yourself enough time to react before being downed.

Equipment is flexible as there are several strong choices but a Drill Charge and Smoke Grenade are the top picks here. Drill Charges are excellent for flushing out players from hard-to-reach areas, while Smoke Grenades allow you to reposition through open spaces without being punished.

How to unlock the FR Avancer in Warzone 2

If you’re looking to unlock the FR Avancer in Warzone 2, there are no challenges to complete. Instead, you just have to progress the Season 5 Battle Pass.

The AR can be found in Sector E8, so just keep playing matches and performing well, and you’ll have it unlocked in no time.

Best FR Avancer alternatives in Warzone 2

If the FR Avancer isn’t checking off every box for you, the Tempus Razorback has a similar damage profile. The easy-to-use AR also received a buff on July 24, increasing its minimum damage and limb multipliers.

That’s all for our FR Avancer loadout! For more of our Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

