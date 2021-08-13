Best Cold War TEC 9 SMG class loadout: Attachments, perks, setup

Season 5 is finally here and the new TEC 9 SMG is now available for players to use in Black Ops Cold War. Here are the attachments and loadout you’ll want to use to drop the Nuke.

The Season 5 update brought a ton of new content to Cold War. From returning maps like Slums, a classic game mode in Demolition, and new weapons, this update is sure to pack-a-punch.

With Cold War multiplayer bringing in new weapons, it is almost certain that there can be a meta shift, and this new gun is sure to deliver just that.

This gun has a lot of options, as it is unlike traditional SMGs and it’s a semi-auto gun at its base. Here are the attachments to run to help go on high kill streaks in Cold War.

Best TEC 9 loadout for Cold War

Attachments

Muzzle: Burst Fire Repeater

Burst Fire Repeater Barrel: 7.3″ Reinforced Heavy

7.3″ Reinforced Heavy Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammunition: Salvo 33 Rnd Fast Mag

Salvo 33 Rnd Fast Mag Handle: Dropshot Wrap

When using this new SMG, players have the option to make this weapon a burst or fully automatic. For Multiplayer, you’ll want to use the Burst Fire Repeater muzzle, as the TEC 9 will become a deadly 3-round burst.

Next up is pairing the 7.3″ Reinforced Heavy barrel and the Field Agent Grip underbarrel. The barrel gives the gun a higher damage range, as well as a faster bullet velocity. The grip will allow you to control the recoil better now that this has a faster fire rate, which makes these two perfect for the TEC 9.

The Dropshot Wrap on this weapon gives you better flinch resistance as well as being able to drop shot while ADS. This pairs up nicely with the Salvo 33 Rnd Fast Mag, which gives you 12 more bullets and a faster reload time opening opportunities for multi kills.

Best TEC 9 setup (Perks & equipment)

Perk 1: Flak Jacket & Tactical Mask

Flak Jacket & Tactical Mask Perk 2: Scavenger & Tracker

Scavenger & Tracker Perk 3: Ghost & Ninja

Ghost & Ninja Secondary: Knife

Knife Wildcard: Perk Greed

Perk Greed Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Trophy System Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stimshot

While running around trying to get scorestreaks or get a Nuclear, you’ll definitely need the Perk Greed Wildcard. This allows you to run both Flak Jacket and Tactical Mask to protect from the stuns and explosives.

Scavenger will let you pick up ammo from dead bodies and Tracker can help you flank opponents and know where they are sitting. Finally, Ghost and Ninja pair up well to help remain sneaky and stay undetected while running around.

The Trophy System can be deployed while playing objective based modes like Demolition to help you keep those nades away. Since you’re using a SMG, Stimshot is perfect to keep up the pressure and regenerate your health.

How to unlock the TEC 9 in Cold War

The TEC 9 is free for all players, all you need to do is reach Tier 31 in the Season 5 Battle Pass. Having done this, players can visit the gunsmith, where they can start leveling up the weapon to unlock all of the attachments and camos.

Players can also purchase blueprints of this weapon when it appears with a bundle in the store.

Alternative to the TEC 9 loadout

If you need a loadout to use in the meantime until you unlock the TEC 9, then the best weapon to use would be the OTs 9.

This submachine gun has great damage range as well as mobility, which allows the player to run at opponents and gun them down.

For more updates regarding Season 5 of Cold War, make sure to check out everything on our Call of Duty Page.