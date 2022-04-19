Aydan reveals “buffed” Bizon Warzone loadout that is perfect for Rebirth & Caldera

The PP19 Bizon has been getting attention from the Warzone community ever since it received a major buff to its damage. In order to get the most out of this SMG, Aydan has created the perfect loadout you can use to maximize its effectiveness.

Following the April 13 update, more Warzone players and content creators have been utilizing the Bizon. The latest patch fixed an issue involving incorrect damage stats for the Bizon and since then, the Modern Warfare SMG has been getting a fair amount of attention.

While the Bizon may not be as popular as MP40 and the Owen Gun loadouts that dominate Warzone’s best SMG rankings, it can still pack a mean punch. This is especially true if you kit it out with the best attachments.

In order to showcase just how strong the Bizon can be in Caldera and Rebirth Island, Aydan has created the perfect loadout that greatly enhances the gun’s viability in Season 2.

Aydan’s PP19 Bizon Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: 8.7″ Polygonal

Laser: 5mW Laser

Stock: No Stock

Magazine: Sleight of Hand

Unlike Swagg’s Bizon loadout, Aydan has utilized attachments that increase the gun’s effective damage range. Both the Monolithic Suppressor and 8.7″ Polygonal help keep your shots lethal just outside of close-quarter scenarios.

While you’re almost always better off switching to your AR during mid-range firefights, these attachments do give the Bizon a little more versatility when it comes to engagements. If your foe happens to sprint out of the gun’s ideal range, then the Muzzle and Barrel can help give you that extra damage needed to eliminate them.

Next up is 5mW Laser and No Stock attachment, which greatly enhances the Bizon’s overall speed. Whether you’re aggressively rushing down your foes or going for those sneaky flanks, having fantastic mobility options can help you win many a gunfight.

As the Bizon has 64 round mags by default, Aydan has opted to utilize the Sleight of Hand Perk. This greatly speeds up the SMG’s reload time, ensuring any downtime between firefights is kept to a minimum.

While the Bizon may not be a conventional meta pick in Warzone, Aydan’s Bizon loadout demonstrates how lethal it can be. Make sure you give it a go when you next drop into Caldera or Rebirth Island.