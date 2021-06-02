Aydan dominates with new FARA Warzone loadout after buff - Dexerto

After some weapon balancing in the mid-Season 3 Reloaded update, the FARA 83 assault rifle received a decent buff for long-range gunfights, and New York Subliners streamer and highest-earning Warzone player Aydan has given it a runout.

The weapon meta in Warzone is constantly evolving, but Season 3 has seen it really open up, with many more viable guns than there were previously as devs Raven really bring things in line with one another.

So, in the May 27 update, the ever-popular CR-56 AMAX received a slight nerf while a couple of changes were applied to the FARA to make it a better long-range option.

On top of that, the Black Ops Cold War optic reticles were changed slightly, hoping to make them more comparable to the sturdier Modern Warfare weapons.

Aydan’s FARA 83 Warzone class

We’ve seen a lot of players trying out the FARA since it was buffed, including Tfue who was clearly a big fan, testing its viability among the top Warzone ARs.

Aydan drops a 39 kill gameplay with the FARA while testing it out, and it really looks like a great alternative to the AMAX if you’re looking to switch things up. Here are the attachments he uses to get the most out of the FARA:

Attachments

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 19.5” Liberator

19.5” Liberator Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Ammunition: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd

As well as the FARA, Aydan was running the Cold War MP5 in this gameplay. While not the most popular SMG, it can still pack a punch if you’re able to get a handle on the recoil.

The AMAX nerf is proving over time to not be as impactful as some were concerned it would be, but with how wide open the meta is right now, it shouldn’t be too much of an issue. The AMAX is still great, but with several viable ARs available, Season 4 looks set to be a good one.