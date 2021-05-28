Tfue shows off FARA Warzone loadout after AMAX nerf - Dexerto

In the May 27 Warzone update, the FARA 83 assault rifle received a long-range buff alongside a CR-56 AMAX nerf, and Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney’s build could be ready to spice up the meta in Verdansk.

The AMAX is the go-to long-range assault rifle for just about everyone in Warzone, offering decent damage stats at the expense of slightly more recoil than the likes of the Kilo.

Making efforts to make every weapon viable, though, devs Raven Software gave the AMAX a slight nerf in the May 27 mid-Season 3 update and buffed the FARA in turn.

They increased the hip spread of the FARA, making it less viable as a short-range option, but said that they “would like to see it as a long-range viable Assault Rifle and, in that light, we have smoothed out its recoil to be easier to control at range.”

Tfue’s FARA loadout after AMAX nerf

Of course, with the update, everyone wanted to jump in the game and test out both weapons — and the FARA looks like it could be well worth trying. Quickly, Tfue was racking up kills with a new, ranged class for it.

Suggesting that the FARA might be a particularly great option for controller players in Warzone, here’s how Tfue builds out his class.

FARA 83 Warzone attachments

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 19.5” Liberator

19.5” Liberator Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Ammunition: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd

As far as assault rifle builds go, this is pretty standard. The suppressor and additional magazines are essential for taking those mid- and long-range gunfights as well as staying hidden on the minimap.

While Tfue opts for the standard Axial Arms 3x optic, it’s worth noting that the May 27 update also introduced a number of changes to the Cold War optics. It’s worth trying others, especially the Royal & Kross 4x scope, though ultimately it comes down to personal preference.