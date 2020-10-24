 NICKMERCS rates the best Warzone players from to Scump to HusKerrs - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

NICKMERCS rates the best Warzone players from to Scump to HusKerrs

Published: 24/Oct/2020 1:06

by Theo Salaun
nickmercs warzone streamers rankings
Infinity Ward / United Talent Agency

Share

NICKMERCS Warzone

Tasked with drafting a team for a Call of Duty: Warzone tournament, NICKMERCS went through some of the game’s biggest names, ranking them while determining who he would most want to duo with.

To start Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards’ $10,000 “Cracked Creators” Warzone tournament, 16 creators were tasked with drafting their duo from 16 “cracked” streamers.

As one of the creators allowed to select their tandem, NICKMERCS sifted through 16 of the game’s best to determine who he would prefer to play with.

Ultimately, the FaZe streamer ended up putting his decision to a poll among his fans. But, before doing so, he originally went through all 16 and gave thoughts on how each of them ranks. And the options were varied, but all shared one thing in common: talent.

With professional Call of Duty League players like Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper and Seth ‘Scump’ Abner available, as well as Warzone streamers like Aydan and HusKerrs, the candidates were excellent. Still, NICKMERCS sifted through and broke down who he truly believes ranks as the battle royale’s best.

Segment begins at 00:20:45.

NICKMERCS starts by going through the list and just expressing what an absolute struggle it will be to pick from such a talented crop of peers: “Oh, it’s going to be so hard to pick man … No matter what, everybody that I would pick from is cracked.” But, after going through and complimenting practically everybody, he starts the process of elimination.

Since Nick chooses second after DrDisrespect, he immediately eliminates Zlaner as Doc’s likely first pick. Then, he eliminates JoeWo with two simple reasons: “I’ve never played with him and every time I play against him, I beat that little ass.”

Then, BobbyPoff is gone: “BobbyPoff, I love the guy, but take him off the list.” And the “Scarf Lord” is followed quickly by the Chicago Huntsmen’s FormaL and Scump: “Love ‘em, love ‘em. But I feel like there’s better BR players.” After that, things start getting complicated.

Cracked Creators Warzone
Hitch
The list of “cracked” players in Hitch’s Cracked Creators Warzone tournament.

Similar to Zlaner, Nick decides to sacrifice Merk so that he can play with his longtime duo, Maven. Then, recognizing that all of these remaining players are absolute menaces on Verdansk, he goes with two simple metrics to determine his personal preference. He immediately prioritizes controller players and the highest earners in Warzone tournaments.

That eliminates stars like HusKerrs and Symfuhny for their mouse and keyboard usage, while also eliminating Crowder and DougIsRaw for their low earnings. Finally, he eliminates Jukeyz because of his struggles understanding the UK maestro’s accent and decides to put the decision to a poll.

 

Ultimately, it’s between Aydan and Tommey, with Cloakzy popping on to let NICKMERCS know that Aydan’s been playing some Fortnite recently. That leaves the FaZe star choosing Tommey, noting that “he’s got great communication, phenomenal player, guaranteed to get some chopper kills off rip.”

Despite going through full rankings for his options and landing upon an excellent duo, the decision-making process proved to be futile. NICKMERCS and Tommey could only end in the Top 12 for the tournament, while the easily dismissed BobbyPoff actually came in first place. 

Call of Duty

New Warzone update removes helicopters & adds Juggourdnaut Royale

Published: 23/Oct/2020 19:56

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Share

Warzone

Infinity Ward has pushed out a new playlist update for both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone and while it adds some modes to the game like Juggourdnaut Royale, it also removes helicopters from the night-version of its battle royale.

New playlist updates for Modern Warfare and Warzone, generally speaking, only change out the gamemodes in the game, but today’s is a bit special. According to some notes released by Infinity Ward, the new hotfix removes two major aspects of the title.

The first is the removal of helicopters from the night version of Verdansk, which is pretty major to say the least. Currently, it’s unclear exactly why Infinity Ward made this change, as they didn’t specify in their tweet. It could be due to a bug, low visibility, or something else entirely.

Activision
Pumpkin heads have also been removed from Modern Warfare and Warzone.

In addition, the developer also removed the pumpkin heads due to a bug occurring, although exactly what that bug is was also not made clear. It’s also undetermined if this removal also affects the pumpkin heads on the juggernaut suit, which automatically has the head attached when you put it on.

Beyond these removals however, the update also adds a new mode, Juggourdnaut Royale. Despite the name being a bit different, this is the exact same mode as Juggernaut Royale, which was added to the game during Season 4. Players have to fight over juggernaut suits located around the map in order to survive.

On top of that, Infinity Ward also added BR Solo Survivor and Plunder: Candy Collector to the rotation, both of which appear to be renamed versions of the standard modes.

It’ll be interesting to see how long it takes the developers to re-add the helicopter and pumpkin heads to the game. While the former has obviously been in the game from the start, the latter is a nice seasonal treat that will only be around for a couple more weeks.