CoD Vanguard adds new Patrol game mode: How Hardpoint-inspired playlist works

Patrol is a brand new game mode in Call of Duty Vanguard, one that takes inspiration from Hardpoint but throws an interesting twist on the formula. Here’s how the unique playlist works.

With every new CoD release comes new game modes and Vanguard isn’t ready to buck that trend just yet. While we already knew about Champions Hill, we now have another fresh playlist to dive into.

Patrol is the latest multiplayer mode in CoD and players can get their first hands-on time during the upcoming Beta. The objective-based game type takes inspiration from Hardpoint but spins it in a new direction.

Advertisement

Here’s a complete guide on how Patrol works in CoD Vanguard.

How Patrol works in CoD Vanguard

While Hardpoint features a set rotation of ‘hills’ that cycle throughout a match, Patrol boasts just a single “scoring zone” instead, Sledgehammer Games revealed.

Rather than having to push ahead for the next objective, Patrol has just one capture point that’s constantly on the move. It appears to start at one point on the map and floats on a predetermined course throughout the entire battleground.

As with most other objective-based modes, stepping inside the zone accumulates points for your team. The longer you’re able to maintain control of this scoring zone, the quicker you’ll win any given match.

Advertisement

As you gain experience with the new mode and learn its pathing through each map, you’ll more than likely know to predict certain spawns and play accordingly. Think of it as one continuous game of Hardpoint, with teams fighting for control over a single objective for the entire game.

Patrol joins the likes of Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination, Search & Destroy, and Champions Hill. These are all the modes we know for certain in Vanguard at this point in time.

There’s currently no telling if Patrol will outright replace Hardpoint altogether.