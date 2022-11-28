JoeWo explains why the X12 is the best gun in Warzone 2 thanks to one attachment

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

We are still early in establishing a concrete meta for Warzone 2, but JoeWo explained why the X12 is the best gun in Warzone 2.

Modern Warfare 2 received its first weapon balancing update on November 16. Some of the game’s most popular weapons received much-needed-nerfs but nothing consequential enough to alter the meta. Warzone 2’s fast time-to-kill (TTK) makes it hard to differentiate between the battle royale’s best weapons.

Players tend to gravitate toward weapons with high bullet velocity, damage per second, and fast TTK speed. Check out our weapon tier list if you are looking for the 10 best Warzone 2 weapons.

One weapon that didn’t make our tier list is the X12 pistol. The unassuming starter pistol doesn’t jump off the page as a powerful weapon, but Warzone YouTuber JoeWo believes it is the best weapon in Warzone 2 with the help of an essential attachment.

JoeWo reveals devastating X12 loadout

Activision Pistols are emerging as a great secondary option in Warzone 2.

In his latest YouTube video, joeWo explained why and showed an example of how powerful the X12 pistol can be. He claimed, “I have the literal most broken class in Warzone 2.”

As the YouTube thumbnail suggests, the secret behind the loadout is using the akimbo rear grip attachment, allowing you to use two pistols simultaneously.

JoeWo hopped into a Duo Quads match and dropped a whopping 25 kills with the akimbo X12s before having his magical run cut short by a game crash plaguing the battle royale since launch.

Here is JoeWo’s X12 loadout.

Barrel: XRK Sidewinder-6 Slide

XRK Sidewinder-6 Slide Muzzle: FT Steel Fire

FT Steel Fire Trigger Action: XRK Lightning Fire

XRK Lightning Fire Laser: 1MW Pistol Laser

1MW Pistol Laser Rear Grip: Akimbo X12

Unlike Modern Warfare 2, it is not possible to change your perk package in Warzone 2. Players are forced to choose between preset perk packages. Only one package features Overkill, which allows you to carry two primary weapons, and the other perks in that package are not desirable.

With that in mind, using this X12 loadout prevents the need to run a second primary weapon, allowing you to use a better perk package.

JoeWo uses the Warden perk package with fast hands as one of the perks. Fast hands increases reload speed and speed when changing weapons, which will come in handy when using an X12 loadout.

If you need help leveling up the X12 pistol, check out our guide on how to rank up fast.