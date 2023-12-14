GamingCall of Duty

All weapon buffs and nerfs in MW3 & Warzone Dec 14 update

Carver Fisher
MW3 player suffers jump scare of a lifetimeActivision

December 14’s set of patch notes come just a week after sweeping balance changes from MW3 Season 1’s launch, and there are some massive follow-up nerfs to some meta weapons. Here’s every buffed and nerfed weapon MW3’s Dec 14 update.

Nailing down the weapon balance in Modern Warfare 3 has been a challenge for the devs. Combining MW2’s weapon pool with MW3’s guns and increasing health across the board in the transition has created some outliers, both for overpowered and underpowered weapons.

Article continues after ad

And, while some particularly OP guns like the Holger were nerfed quickly as devs have been diligent with balance updates. there are still some weapons that have been tearing it up since release.

As a result, the devs have delivered some heavy nerfs to some of the game’s strongest weapons in the MW3 Dec 14 update.

MW3 weapon buffs and nerfs in Dec 14 update

This patch is purely nerfs; there are no buffs coming this time around. However, some of these nerfs are massive, with Akimbo pistols getting nerfed across the board and many of the strongest ARs and long-range rifles getting hit hard.

Article continues after ad

Here’s the full list of weapon nerfs in MW3’s Dec 14 update:

Assault Rifles

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech
  • DG-56
    • Max Damage reduced to 32, down from 40.
  • FR 5.56
    • Max Damage reduced to 35, down from 43.

Battle Rifles

  • BAS-B
    • Max Damage reduced to 35, down from 39.
    • Min Damage reduced to 25, down from 27.

Handguns

  • COR-45
    • Akimbo
      • Max Damage reduced to 30, down from 45.
  • Renetti
    • Akimbo
      • Max Damage reduced to 22, down from 33.
      • Headshot Multiplier reduced to 1.2, down from 1.4.

Marksman Rifles

  • DM56
    • Max Damage reduced to 41, down from 50.
    • Min Damage reduced to 37, down from 39.
  • KVD Enforcer
    • Headshot Multiplier reduced to 1.8, down from 2.2.
  • MTZ Interceptor
    • Headshot Multiplier reduced to 1.5, down from 2.
  • TYR
    • Akimbo
      • Max Damage reduced to 70, down from 120.

Shotguns

  • Haymaker
    • Max Damage reduced to 36, down from 52.

Submachine Guns

  • Fennec 45 (MWII)
    • Max Damage reduced to 22, down from 25.
    • Headshot Multiplier reduced to 1.25, down from 1.35.
    • Lower Torso Multiplier reduced to 1, down from 1.1.

Related Topics

Modern Warfare 3

About The Author

Carver Fisher

Carver is an editor for Dexerto based in Chicago. He finished his screenwriting degree in 2021 and has since dedicated his time to covering League of Legends esports and all other things gaming. He leads League esports coverage for Dexerto, but has a passion for the FGC and other esports. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com