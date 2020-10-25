 All CoD Mobile World Championship 2020 winners: final results - Dexerto
All CoD Mobile World Championship 2020 winners: final results

Published: 25/Oct/2020 11:25 Updated: 25/Oct/2020 23:32

by Daniel Cleary
The Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2020 regional finals have wrapped up as all eight champions have now been crowned. We’ve got you covered with a complete rundown on the results from each region ahead of the $750,000 global tournament later this year.

After millions of players competed in CoD Mobile’s early qualification stages for the chance at earning a spot in the World Championship, only the top eight teams were left standing in each region.

The final stage of the CoD Mobile’s Champs regional finals saw teams battling it out in eight different regions to determine the best of the best. Only one squad from every location could walk away as the winner and punch their ticket to the $750K global finals.

The CoD Mobile Championship featured the best teams from each region.

When were the CoD Mobile World Championship regional finals?

CoD Mobile’s 2020 regional playoffs were held across eight separate regions. It all started with the Korean finals on August 7 as other regions followed weeks later. While some kicked off well ahead of others, it all came to a close with the NA finals on October 25.

Below is a full list of dates for when each region crowned its overall champions.

  • South Korea: Aug 7 – Aug 8
  • Vietnam: Sept 4 – Sept 6
  • Japan: Sept 26 – Sept 27
  • Latin America: Sept 26 – Sept 27
  • Eastern Europe & Asia: Sept 26 – Sept 27
  • Garena: Sept 28 – Oct 4
  • Western Europe: Oct 17 – Oct 18
  • North America: Oct 24 – Oct 25

How to rewatch CoD Mobile Champs 2020

All of the matches will be broadcasted on CoD Mobile’s official YouTube channel, although it is worth noting that there were also native streams for the Japan and Latin America Playoffs.

Players were also able to earn in-game rewards by simply watching the final stages of the 2020 World Championship through the CoD Mobile app on the selected dates.

CoD Mobile Champs 2020 North America results (Top 8)

Place Team Prize Money
1 Tribe Gaming $15,000 + World Championship Qualification
2 XSET Gaming $10,000
3 Nova Esports $8,000
4 Truly OP $5,000
5 Gene Gaming $3,500
6 Strike Zone $3,500
7 Fear $2,500
8 Team Vio $2,500

CoD Mobile Champs 2020 Western Europe results (Top 8)

Place Team Prize Money
1 KingsClan $15,000 + World Championship Qualification
2 Cold Esports $10,000
3 Team Singularity $8,000
4 Hammers Esports $5,000
5 U4X Esports $3,500
6 French Infinity $3,500
7 Grizzly Gaming $2,500
8 QLASH Spain $2,500

CoD Mobile Champs 2020 Latin America results (Top 8)

Place Team Prize Money
1 INFLUENCE RAGE $15,000 + World Championship Qualification
2 FEB E-Sports $10,000
3 Infinex Gaming $8,000
4 INTZ $5,000
5 GODSENT $3,500
6 BEEBL4ACK E-Sports $3,500
7 Dayton of Fire $2,500
8 Galactic Gaming $2,500

CoD Mobile Champs 2020 Eastern Europe & Asia results (Top 8)

Place Team Prize Money
1 Team Mayhem $15,000 + World Championship Qualification
2 3rB Squad $10,000
3 Game & Geek $8,000
4 SynerGE $5,000
5 UnBroken eSports $3,500
6 1st eSports $3,500
7 TeamIND $2,500
8 Reckoning eSports $2,500

CoD Mobile Champs 2020 Japan results (Top 5)

Place Team Prize Money
1 REJECT $15,000 + World Championship Qualification
2 Bedroom Team $10,000
3 JUPITER $8,000
4 Witty $5,000
5 SF $3,500

CoD Mobile Champs 2020 Garena results (Top 6)

Place Team Prize Money
1 NRX Jeremiah 29:11 World Championship Qualification
2 Davio.FreeSlot
3 DivinityUprising
4 DG Esports
5 Resurgence
6 FunPlus Phoenix

CoD Mobile Champs 2020 South Korea results (Top 8)

Place Team Prize Money
1 1K Gaming (signed by T1) $30,000 + World Championship Qualification
2 Midnight $10,000
3 TOP $3,000
4 Aztec $1,000
5 Ampersand $1,000
6 Pretty Ones $1,000
7 MukTyu $1,000
8 Trust Me $1,000

CoD Mobile Champs 2020 Vietnam results (Top 8)

Place Team Prize Money
1 Good Genius $3,450 + World Championship Qualification
2 ProGK $1,725
3 Creative Gaming $1,165
4 F9 Team $776
5 StormKing $518
6 Bo Toc LAG $345
7 Thich San Bot $260
8 Anh Em $172

CoD Mobile Champs 2020 Prize Pool

When announcing the 2020 CoD Mobile World Championship, Activision revealed that they would also be offering $1 million dollars in prizing spread across each stage of the event.

While a chunk of the prize pool had already been given away during the qualification stage, there was still plenty for the final teams to compete for.

All eight regions had a unique prize pool but the global finals will be for the real lion’s share. $750,000 will be on offer as the eight winning teams do battle at an undisclosed date. When international travel is back in the cards, expect to see the biggest and most competitive CoD Mobile event yet.

