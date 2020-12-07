Logo
CoD Mobile World Championship 2020 Finals canceled

Published: 7/Dec/2020 23:28

by Brad Norton
Hot off the heels of the regional playoffs, the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship Grand Finals have been canceled due to the ongoing global crisis. The remaining prize money will be split among the winning teams from each major region.

After lengthy tournaments in eight distinct regions, the world’s best CoD Mobile players were all set in stone. Top teams from across the likes of Europe, Asia, and America were all locked in for a proper, global finale. However, this ultimate showdown is no longer in the cards.

The Grand Finals for the 2020 event have been called off. “We are putting the health and well-being of our players first,” the CoD Mobile developers explained in a December 7 post. “Out of an abundance of caution, the Stage 5 Grand Finals of the CoD Mobile World Championship will not take place.”

“As a result of the Stage 5 Grand Finals cancellation, the remaining prize pool will be distributed evenly across the Stage 4 Regional Playoff Champions.”

This article is currently being updated with additional information.

 

Florida Mutineers sign Slacked to complete their 2021 CDL roster

Published: 7/Dec/2020 23:15

by Albert Petrosyan
Veteran pro player Josiah ‘Slacked’ Berry has officially joined the Call of Duty League’s Florida Mutineers for the 2021 season, solidifying a roster that had a gaping hole following the recent sudden death of Maurice ‘Fero’ Henriquez.

With the CDL’s second-ever season just around the corner, most of the teams already have a set starting lineup and substitutes in place for the upcoming campaign, with the Mutineers being one of the very few who hadn’t.

The death of Fero certainly made their roster situation even more complicated, after two of last year’s starters – Frosty and Maux – had already departed the organization. Needing to fill the void, Florida have turned to longtime competitor Slacked, who was a free agent following his lone season with the Seattle Surge in 2020.

“I’ll be joining the Mutineers ahead of the 2021 season,” the veteran tweeted. “I know I’ve got some big shoes to fill, I will do my absolute best to make Ferocitys and the Florida fans proud. I’m thankful for the opportunity to join the squad an ready to work my a** off for this season.”

Florida Mutineers 2020 starting roster

  • Cesar ‘Skyz’ Bueno
  • Cold ‘Havok’ McLendon
  • Joseph ‘Owakening’ Conley
  • Josiah ‘Slacked‘ Berry
  • Ricky ‘Atura’ Lugo (coach)

This article is currently being updated with more information…