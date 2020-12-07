CoD Mobile World Championship 2020 Finals canceled

Hot off the heels of the regional playoffs, the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship Grand Finals have been canceled due to the ongoing global crisis. The remaining prize money will be split among the winning teams from each major region.

After lengthy tournaments in eight distinct regions, the world’s best CoD Mobile players were all set in stone. Top teams from across the likes of Europe, Asia, and America were all locked in for a proper, global finale. However, this ultimate showdown is no longer in the cards.

The Grand Finals for the 2020 event have been called off. “We are putting the health and well-being of our players first,” the CoD Mobile developers explained in a December 7 post. “Out of an abundance of caution, the Stage 5 Grand Finals of the CoD Mobile World Championship will not take place.”

“As a result of the Stage 5 Grand Finals cancellation, the remaining prize pool will be distributed evenly across the Stage 4 Regional Playoff Champions.”

