M5 World Championship: Dates, schedule, teams, prize & wildcard qualifier

The M5 World Championship will bring the curtain down on the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang’s 2023 esports season. Here’s all you need to know about the showpiece event.

Excitement is building in the Philippines for the M5 World Championship, the biggest Mobile Legends: Bang Bang esports competition on the planet. This year, Moontoon is upping the stakes, increasing the prize pool to a record $900,000 and introducing a wildcard qualifier.

The event will be held in the country of last year’s champion, ECHO, who won the title after beating Blacklist International in an all-Filipino final.

Moontoon Will the M5 World Championship shatter the previous event’s viewership records?

Moontoon is looking to build on the success of the M4 World Championship, which became one of the most popular tournaments in esports history with a peak of over 4.2 million viewers. Expectations will be much higher for this year’s event, but the recent Southeast Asia Cup (MSC), a less prestigious tournament, proved that this mobile esport shows no signs of slowing down, peaking at 3.65 million viewers.

Below is everything you need to know about the fifth iteration of MLBB’s World Championship, including the schedule and the countries/regions that will be competing in the tournament.

Moontoon announced in January that the M5 World Championship will take place in the Philippines. It is the first time that this country will play host to Mobile Legends’ biggest competition.

Before the main tournament kicks off, there will be a wildcard qualifier, featuring eight teams from all over the world. This qualifier will take place in November at an as-yet undisclosed location.

M5 Wildcard Qualifier: November 2023

November 2023 M5 World Championship: December 2023

M5 World Championship: Teams

Group Stage:

Wildcard Qualifier:

M5 World Championship: Prize

The tournament will feature a record prize pool of $900,000 — up from the $800,000 purse that was on the line at the M3 and M4 World Championships.