M4 World Championship: Schedule, results and stream

The M4 World Championship is underway in Jakarta. Here you can find everything you need to know about the Mobile Legends tournament, organized by Moonton.

Sixteen of the world’s best Mobile Legends teams have traveled to Jakarta for the M4 World Championship, the final event of the 2022 competitive season.

Last year’s World Championship, held in Singapore, proved a resounding success, peaking at nearly 3.2 million viewers in two separate matches, according to Esports Charts, and the M4 World Championship may very well shatter that record and become the most popular event in Mobile Legends history.

Moontoon Can Blacklist International defend their M3 world title in Jakarta?

Just like last year, 16 teams have qualified for the event via a series of regional or national qualifiers, with $800,000 on the line. The M3 world champions, Blacklist International, are in attendance in Jakarta, eager to defend their title and claim the top prize of $300,000.

Below is everything you need to know about the M4 World Championship, including the schedule, the latest results, and how to watch.

Contents

M4 World Championship: Stream

Mobile Legends fans can watch all the matches live through MLBB’s official YouTube and Facebook channels. We’ve embedded the stream below for your convenience.

Missed a match? You can watch all the VODs of the event on MLBB’s YouTube channel.

Local fans will be able to watch the matches at the Bali United Studio during the group stage and at the Tennis Indoor Stadium Senayan during the knockout stages.

M4 World Championship: Schedule and results

The M4 World Championship will begin with a round-robin group stage with four groups of four teams. Every match will be played in a best-of-one format, with the top two advancing to the upper bracket and the bottom two to the lower bracket.

The first two rounds of the lower bracket will feature a best-of-three format. All the other matches will be best-of-five clashes, with the exception of the grand final, which will be played in a best-of-seven format.

Group Stage (January 1-4)

Day 4: January 4

Stage Match PT ET GMT Group D S11 Argentina vs RRQ Akira 11 PM 2 AM 7 AM Group C Occupy Thrones vs ECHO 12 AM 3 AM 8 AM Group D S11 Argentina vs Team HAQ 1 AM 4 AM 9 AM Group C ECHO vs RSG SG 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM Group D The Valley vs Team HAQ 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM Group C RRQ vs RSG SG 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM

Day 1: January 1

Stage Match PT ET GMT Group A Blacklist Int. 1-0 INC 11 PM 2 AM 7 AM Group B Malvinas 1-0 MDH 12 AM 3 AM 8 AM Group A INC 1-0 Falcon 1 AM 4 AM 9 AM Group B TODAK 1-0 Malvinas 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM Group A Falcon 1-0 Burn 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM Group B ONIC 0-1 TODAK 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM

Day 2: January 2

Stage Match PT ET GMT Group C RSG SG 1-0 Occupy Thrones 11 PM 2 AM 7 AM Group D The Valley 1-0 S11 Argentina 12 AM 3 AM 8 AM Group C RRQ 1-0 Occupy Thrones 1 AM 4 AM 9 AM Group D RRQ Akira 1-0 The Valley 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM Group C ECHO 1-0 RRQ 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM Group D Team HAQ 0-1 RRQ Akira 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM

Day 3: January 3

Stage Match PT ET GMT Group B Malvinas 0-1 ONIC 11 PM 2 AM 7 AM Group A INC 1-0 Burn 12 AM 3 AM 8 AM Group B MDH 0-1 ONIC 1 AM 4 AM 9 AM Group A Burn 0-1 Blacklist Int. 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM Group B TODAK 1-0 MDH 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM Group A Falcon 1-0 Blacklist Int. 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM Tiebreaker Falcon 1-0 INC 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM Tiebreaker Blacklist Int. 0-1 Falcon 6:30 AM 9:30 AM 2:30 PM Tiebreaker Blacklist Int. 1-0 INC 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM

Group A

Placement Team Record 1 Falcon 2-1 2 Blacklist International 2-1 3 INC 2-1 4 Burn 0-3

Group B

Placement Team Record 1 TODAK 3-0 2 ONIC 2-1 3 Malvinas 1-2 4 MDH 0-3

Group C

Placement Team Record 1 Echo 1-0 2 RSG Singapore 1-0 3 RRQ Hoshi 1-0 4 Occupy Thrones 0-2

Group D

Placement Team Record 1 RRQ Akira 2-0 2 The Valley 1-1 3 S11 Argentina 0-1 4 Team HAQ 0-1

Playoffs (January 7-15)

Day 1: January 7

Stage Match PT ET GMT Upper QF Falcon vs ONIC 11 PM 2 AM 7 AM Upper QF TBD vs TBD 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM

Day 2: January 8

Stage Match PT ET GMT Upper QF TODAK vs TBD 11 PM 2 AM 7 AM Upper QF TBD vs Blacklist Int. 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM

Day 3: January 9

Stage Match PT ET GMT Lower Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11 PM 2 AM 7 AM Lower Round 1 INC vs MDH 1 AM 4 AM 9 AM Lower Round 1 TBD vs Burn 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM Lower Round 1 Malvinas vs TBD 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM

M4 World Championship: All qualified teams

The M4 World Championship will feature 16 teams from different regions. The CIS will not have any representatives at the event, while Myanmar and Mekong make an appearance after missing last year’s tournament.

Team Players Blacklist Int. Edward, Wise, Hadji, Oheb, OhMyV33NUS ONIC Butsss, Kairi, Drian, CW, Kiboy RRQ Hoshi R7, Alberttt, Lemon, Skylar, VYN ECHO SanFord, KarlTzy, Sanji, Bennyqt, Jaypee Team HAQ Lolla, Garyy, Mann, Panda, Minn TODAK Momo, Rival, Moon, CikuGais, YumSkie S11 Argentina Papadog, Jotun, Chan, Mael, Erwin Malvinas Dragon, PriceFran, Harle, JoelCrew, Stephe RSG Singapore Diablo, BRAYYY, 505, babycakes, Lolsie Burn ImYourATM, CHMA, C Cat, Hesa, D7 RRQ Akira Tekashi, Kiing, Seigen, Gustalagusta, Luizz Occupy Thrones Hulk, Lio, Fury77, Gado, Maro INC Alien, Tienzy, Rosa, Sunshine, APEX47 The Valley FwydChickn, MobaZane, Hoon, Basic, SUPERSHARK Falcon yellowflash, Kenn, JustiN, Zippx, Naomi MDH TheKing, Jowga, NeedMyHelp, Hehehehehehe, GNART

M4 World Championship: Final standings

Below you can find the prize pool distribution and the final standings.