M4 World Championship: Schedule, results and stream

The M4 World Championship is underway in Jakarta. Here you can find everything you need to know about the Mobile Legends tournament, organized by Moonton.
Sixteen of the world’s best Mobile Legends teams have traveled to Jakarta for the M4 World Championship, the final event of the 2022 competitive season.
Last year’s World Championship, held in Singapore, proved a resounding success, peaking at nearly 3.2 million viewers in two separate matches, according to Esports Charts, and the M4 World Championship may very well shatter that record and become the most popular event in Mobile Legends history.
Just like last year, 16 teams have qualified for the event via a series of regional or national qualifiers, with $800,000 on the line. The M3 world champions, Blacklist International, are in attendance in Jakarta, eager to defend their title and claim the top prize of $300,000.
Below is everything you need to know about the M4 World Championship, including the schedule, the latest results, and how to watch.
Contents
M4 World Championship: Stream
Mobile Legends fans can watch all the matches live through MLBB’s official YouTube and Facebook channels. We’ve embedded the stream below for your convenience.
Missed a match? You can watch all the VODs of the event on MLBB’s YouTube channel.
Local fans will be able to watch the matches at the Bali United Studio during the group stage and at the Tennis Indoor Stadium Senayan during the knockout stages.
M4 World Championship: Schedule and results
The M4 World Championship will begin with a round-robin group stage with four groups of four teams. Every match will be played in a best-of-one format, with the top two advancing to the upper bracket and the bottom two to the lower bracket.
The first two rounds of the lower bracket will feature a best-of-three format. All the other matches will be best-of-five clashes, with the exception of the grand final, which will be played in a best-of-seven format.
Group Stage (January 1-4)
Day 4: January 4
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group D
|S11 Argentina vs RRQ Akira
|11 PM
|2 AM
|7 AM
|Group C
|Occupy Thrones vs ECHO
|12 AM
|3 AM
|8 AM
|Group D
|S11 Argentina vs Team HAQ
|1 AM
|4 AM
|9 AM
|Group C
|ECHO vs RSG SG
|2 AM
|5 AM
|10 AM
|Group D
|The Valley vs Team HAQ
|3 AM
|6 AM
|11 AM
|Group C
|RRQ vs RSG SG
|4 AM
|7 AM
|12 PM
Day 1: January 1
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group A
|Blacklist Int. 1-0 INC
|11 PM
|2 AM
|7 AM
|Group B
|Malvinas 1-0 MDH
|12 AM
|3 AM
|8 AM
|Group A
|INC 1-0 Falcon
|1 AM
|4 AM
|9 AM
|Group B
|TODAK 1-0 Malvinas
|2 AM
|5 AM
|10 AM
|Group A
|Falcon 1-0 Burn
|3 AM
|6 AM
|11 AM
|Group B
|ONIC 0-1 TODAK
|4 AM
|7 AM
|12 PM
Day 2: January 2
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group C
|RSG SG 1-0 Occupy Thrones
|11 PM
|2 AM
|7 AM
|Group D
|The Valley 1-0 S11 Argentina
|12 AM
|3 AM
|8 AM
|Group C
|RRQ 1-0 Occupy Thrones
|1 AM
|4 AM
|9 AM
|Group D
|RRQ Akira 1-0 The Valley
|2 AM
|5 AM
|10 AM
|Group C
|ECHO 1-0 RRQ
|3 AM
|6 AM
|11 AM
|Group D
|Team HAQ 0-1 RRQ Akira
|4 AM
|7 AM
|12 PM
Day 3: January 3
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group B
|Malvinas 0-1 ONIC
|11 PM
|2 AM
|7 AM
|Group A
|INC 1-0 Burn
|12 AM
|3 AM
|8 AM
|Group B
|MDH 0-1 ONIC
|1 AM
|4 AM
|9 AM
|Group A
|Burn 0-1 Blacklist Int.
|2 AM
|5 AM
|10 AM
|Group B
|TODAK 1-0 MDH
|3 AM
|6 AM
|11 AM
|Group A
|Falcon 1-0 Blacklist Int.
|4 AM
|7 AM
|12 PM
|Tiebreaker
|Falcon 1-0 INC
|6 AM
|9 AM
|2 PM
|Tiebreaker
|Blacklist Int. 0-1 Falcon
|6:30 AM
|9:30 AM
|2:30 PM
|Tiebreaker
|Blacklist Int. 1-0 INC
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
Group A
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|1
|Falcon
|2-1
|2
|Blacklist International
|2-1
|3
|INC
|2-1
|4
|Burn
|0-3
Group B
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|1
|TODAK
|3-0
|2
|ONIC
|2-1
|3
|Malvinas
|1-2
|4
|MDH
|0-3
Group C
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|1
|Echo
|1-0
|2
|RSG Singapore
|1-0
|3
|RRQ Hoshi
|1-0
|4
|Occupy Thrones
|0-2
Group D
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|1
|RRQ Akira
|2-0
|2
|The Valley
|1-1
|3
|S11 Argentina
|0-1
|4
|Team HAQ
|0-1
Playoffs (January 7-15)
Day 1: January 7
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Upper QF
|Falcon vs ONIC
|11 PM
|2 AM
|7 AM
|Upper QF
|TBD vs TBD
|3 AM
|6 AM
|11 AM
Day 2: January 8
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Upper QF
|TODAK vs TBD
|11 PM
|2 AM
|7 AM
|Upper QF
|TBD vs Blacklist Int.
|3 AM
|6 AM
|11 AM
Day 3: January 9
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Lower Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|11 PM
|2 AM
|7 AM
|Lower Round 1
|INC vs MDH
|1 AM
|4 AM
|9 AM
|Lower Round 1
|TBD vs Burn
|3 AM
|6 AM
|11 AM
|Lower Round 1
|Malvinas vs TBD
|5 AM
|8 AM
|1 PM
M4 World Championship: All qualified teams
The M4 World Championship will feature 16 teams from different regions. The CIS will not have any representatives at the event, while Myanmar and Mekong make an appearance after missing last year’s tournament.
|Team
|Players
|Blacklist Int.
|Edward, Wise, Hadji, Oheb, OhMyV33NUS
|ONIC
|Butsss, Kairi, Drian, CW, Kiboy
|RRQ Hoshi
|R7, Alberttt, Lemon, Skylar, VYN
|ECHO
|SanFord, KarlTzy, Sanji, Bennyqt, Jaypee
|Team HAQ
|Lolla, Garyy, Mann, Panda, Minn
|TODAK
|Momo, Rival, Moon, CikuGais, YumSkie
|S11 Argentina
|Papadog, Jotun, Chan, Mael, Erwin
|Malvinas
|Dragon, PriceFran, Harle, JoelCrew, Stephe
|RSG Singapore
|Diablo, BRAYYY, 505, babycakes, Lolsie
|Burn
|ImYourATM, CHMA, C Cat, Hesa, D7
|RRQ Akira
|Tekashi, Kiing, Seigen, Gustalagusta, Luizz
|Occupy Thrones
|Hulk, Lio, Fury77, Gado, Maro
|INC
|Alien, Tienzy, Rosa, Sunshine, APEX47
|The Valley
|FwydChickn, MobaZane, Hoon, Basic, SUPERSHARK
|Falcon
|yellowflash, Kenn, JustiN, Zippx, Naomi
|MDH
|TheKing, Jowga, NeedMyHelp, Hehehehehehe, GNART
M4 World Championship: Final standings
Below you can find the prize pool distribution and the final standings.
|Placement
|Team
|Prize Money (USD)
|1
|TBD
|$300,000
|2
|TBD
|$120,000
|3
|TBD
|$80,000
|4
|TBD
|$55,000
|5-6
|TBD
|$40,000
|TBD
|7-8
|TBD
|$30,000
|TBD
|9-12
|TBD
|$15,000
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|13-16
|TBD
|$10,000
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD