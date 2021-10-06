All Call of Duty: Vanguard Field Upgrades & Killstreaks leaked

Call of Duty Vanguard’s Killstreaks & Field upgrades have been leaked ahead of the title’s release, it’s safe to there are going to be plenty of options for players.
With Call of Duty: Vanguard set to release on November 5, the FPS community is already counting down the days before the highly-anticipated launch.
While an open-beta gave the community a chance to try the game in mid-September, a lot of the title’s features still remain under wraps.
Despite being able to test Vanguard’s arsenal of weapons, some of the game’s Field Upgrades & Killstreaks were unavailable in the beta.
Luckily, a leak has showcased all of them and although none of these have been confirmed by the devs, it gives players a good indication of what to expect.
What are the Killstreaks & Field Upgrades in Vanguard?
While weapons will always be the primary focus in a Call of Duty title, Killstreaks & Field Upgrades are essential features that allow players to take the upper hand in multiplayer.
Luckily, a leak was posted to the CODVanguard subreddit by viperwolf306 showcasing all these customizable features & upgrades.
It’s key to take this information with a pinch of salt, as the image shows mainly shows symbols, so the list provided in the thread is based on beta gameplay and speculation.
Killstreaks
- 3 Kills – Personal Radar
- 3 Kills – Death Machine
- 4 Kills – Care Package
- 4 Kills – Counter Spy Plane
- 4 Kills – Spy Plane
- 5 Kills – Glide Bomb
- 5 Kills – Attack Dog
- 5 Kills – Mortar Barrage
- 6 Kills – Fighter Pilot
- 6 Kills – War Machine
- 8 Kills – Emergency Airdrop
- 9 Kills – Flamenaut
- 10 Kills – Carpet Bombing Run
- 10 Kills – Attack Dogs
- 12 Kills – Ball Turret Gunner
- 12 Kills – Advanced Spy Plane
- 14 Kills – V1 Rocket
This breakdown was courtesy of hutty316, who analyzed all the symbols and labeled out exactly which killstreaks will be available. Keep in mind, none of this has been confirmed and a few of them may be missing from the list.
Field Upgrades
- Ammo Box
- Tac Insertion
- A type of knife (Potentially a whistle for a dog)
- Armor
- Goliath
- Field Mic
- Dead Silence
- Deployable Cover
The list above is courtesy of viperwolf306 themselves, speculating on what each of the symbols could be when it comes to Field Upgrades. This makes a lot of sense and contains a variety of familiar upgrades including armor, an ammo box, and of course Dead Silence.
So, there you have it, that’s all of the Field Upgrades and Killstreaks we can expect to see in Call of Duty: Vanguard.
As the leak mainly showcases symbols, both lists are based on speculation so remember to take them with a pinch of salt, as it’s likely we’ll have the confirmed features very soon.