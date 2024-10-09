All Black Ops 6 Campaign rewards

The Black Ops 6 Campaign features exclusive rewards players can earn by completing missions or upgrading their safe house.

Following the stories of previous Black Ops titles, the BO6 Campaign takes place during the Gulf War in the 1990s. The story centers around Frank Woods and a group of rogue agents after the government wrongly exiles them.

A mystery group infiltrated the highest levels of the CIA, and it’s up to Woods to expose the infiltrators before they get hunted down. There is no Campaign early access for this title, so players must wait until the official release date on Oct. 25.

Article continues after ad

According to Treyarch’s production director, Yale Miller, the campaign is expected to run for six to nine hours. If players complete every mission, here is every reward they can earn along the way.

How to unlock every Black Ops 6 Campaign reward

Activision

Here is a list of every reward and how they are acquired.

Unlock Requirement Reward Complete “Intro” mission “Slip Sauce” Spray Complete “Contract” mission “Forging Fate” Weapon Vinyl Complete “Union” mission “Hook, Line, and Sinker” Finishing Move Complete “Sandbox + Palace” mission “Onyx Echo” Blueprint (Sniper Rifle: LR 7.62) Complete “Redacted” mission “Allied Effort” Weapon Vinyl Complete “Heist” mission “Heist” Operator Complete “Storm” mission “Tank” Charm Complete “Sabotage” mission “A Good Look at the Devil” Wallpaper Complete “Interrogation + Defend” mission “The Cradle” Charm Safehouse (puzzle) “Case Cracker” Blueprint (Melee Weapon: Knife) Safehouse (upgrade station) “Truth Serum” Blueprint (Assault Rifle: AMES 85) Safehouse (upgrade station) “Pocket Aces” Blueprint (SMG: Jackal PDW) Safehouse (upgrade station) “The Bastion” Blueprint (Moslo500)

In addition to Campaign rewards, there will also be a series of Calling Card Challenges featuring special mission parameters.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything we know about the BO6 Campaign rewards. For more, check out our guides on the best Multiplayer weapons and when Season 1 starts.