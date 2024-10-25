Is the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 campaign co-op?

If you’re diving into the campaign mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and are wondering if your buddy can tag along, then we’ve got the answers for you.

Black Ops 6 has a short campaign with only a few missions, some of which have exclusive safes with money stashed inside. With multiplayer being a huge factor in CoD, I’m sure you’d like to know whether you can get through it with your friend.

Below, you can find all the details about co-op and multiplayer in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Can you play the CoD: Black Ops 6 campaign co-op?

Activision Black Ops 6 will also include alternate Multiplayer modes for an added twist

No, the campaign for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 isn’t co-op. You won’t be able to team up with friends to tackle the campaign missions together.

Instead, the focus is on immersing yourself in the story and character development, making every mission a personal adventure.

The campaign in Black Ops 6 is designed to be played solo, which is consistent with most of the previous titles in the series. While some players might miss the option to team up with friends for story missions, this approach allows for a more intimate narrative experience.

While the franchise has a reputation for thrilling multiplayer gameplay, this installment emphasizes a single-player narrative. Once you’ve conquered the campaign, you can switch gears to enjoy the multiplayer modes or Zombies for some co-op fun.

There’s plenty more to experience besides the campaign. For those craving multiplayer action, you can jump into traditional multiplayer modes that offer competitive gameplay. In fact, we’ve already outlined some of the best loadouts for you to crush the competition.

Alternatively, the Zombies mode is another excellent option for cooperative gameplay. You and your friends can team up to fend off waves of relentless undead enemies, making for a thrilling and challenging experience that keeps you coming back for more.

While Black Ops 6’s campaign mode is a solitary journey, there’s no shortage of multiplayer excitement waiting for you once you complete it. Check out some of the easter eggs you can run into while playing CoD zombies.

