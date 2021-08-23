Activision Blizzard’s Johanna Faries shifts to managing Call of Duty franchise exclusively

Activision Blizzard’s Johanna Faries is shifting her focus to the Call of Duty franchise exclusively, and away from her role’s additional responsibilities as Head of Leagues for the CDL and OWL.

Though she was named General Manager for Call of Duty back in April, her presence in league operations has taken a back seat in recent months. Now Faries is centered around the company’s largest franchise just a few months ahead of its next title launch, Call of Duty: Vanguard.

As SVP, Head of Leagues and Commissioner for Call of Duty Esports – and later the OWL – Faries oversaw the development of the CDL as it transitioned to a franchise format with buy-in slots that were reportedly worth around $25 million.

She has since added to her managerial duties with the entire CoD franchise under her belt, replacing Byron Beede as GM who left the company after 19 years. The job’s reach also extended to Warzone, CoD Mobile, and the CDL.

But the months following have seen Faries focus her attention exclusively on CoD as The Esports Observer’s Kevin Hitt reports that esports leagues noticed “that when a meeting takes place and it has not been cancelled, Fairies hasn’t been on a call in quite some time.”

Former Chief Revenue Officer for Brand Media, and Esports Partnerships, Brandon Snow was promoted to Head of Activision Blizzard Esports back in July and will take charge of CDL and OWL.

Activision Blizzard have been restructuring their leadership lately in light of the lawsuits they face dealing with harassment and discrimination. Faries will have more oversight on the company’s most popular franchise.

As the company looks ahead to the third season of the CDL, CoD esports expects to have another format change that will impact players and teams.

Meanwhile, the OWL has been struggling to capture audiences as of late, but it’s expected to make the switch to Overwatch 2 as soon as it can.

For now it seems like Snow will head up the leagues’ day-to-day, while Faries will create the vision for where Call of Duty will go from here.