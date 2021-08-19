FaZe Clan welcome investment from Atlanta FaZe co-owners Cox Enterprises

North American esports organization and media company FaZe Clan have strengthened their relationship with Cox Enterprises, the co-owners of their Atlanta FaZe franchise.

Fans of Call of Duty esports were surprised in 2019 when Atlanta FaZe were announced, bringing the FaZe Clan brand into the new Call of Duty League alongside 11 new franchises.

It was revealed that the popular gaming collective had come together with Atlanta Esports Ventures — a joint venture between Cox Enterprises and Province, Inc. — to buy into the $25m-per-team competition.

Now, two years on, Cox Enterprises have decided to further their ties to FaZe by investing in them directly. The exact amount invested has not been disclosed at the time of publication.

Atlanta FaZe have since proven to be the most dominant team in the Call of Duty League, becoming the ultimate victors of the 2020 season and winning the majors in Stages 1, 3, and 4 of the 2021 season.

FaZe Clan have perhaps the most star-studded roster of investors in the entirety of esports. Their backers include musicians Ray J, Offset, and Pitbull, athletes Josh Hart, Ben Simmons, Nyjah Huston, and Gregory van der Wiel, and prominent entrepreneur Jimmy Iovine.

The popular gaming entity also obtained a $22.7m investment loan from Canadian financial company Canaccord Genuity in January 2020.

“This is a huge leap in the evolution of our partnership with Cox Enterprises and Atlanta Esports Ventures that will lead to greater opportunities for all of us,” said FaZe Clan CEO Lee Trink.

“This investment comes at an ideal time as our brand has transcended esports, becoming a powerful platform for gaming and youth culture.”