Bybit expands esports footprint with Astralis and Alliance deals

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit have announced two more sponsorships of esports organizations, just a few days after unveiling a deal with Natus Vincere.

Following in the footsteps of other companies in crypto that are turning to esports to advertise themselves, Bybit have entered three-year sponsorship deals with both Alliance and Astralis.

Alliance are a Swedish player-owned organization that are best known for competing in Dota 2. They became independent in late 2016, when they parted with Amazon-owned parent company GoodGame Agency.

On the other hand, Astralis are a Danish esports organization that are listed on the Danish Nasdaq and are known for once having the best team to ever compete in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Much like their deal with Natus Vincere, Bybit’s sponsorship of both Astralis and Alliance will stand for at least three years. The agreement includes the crypto exchange’s branding being displayed across the orgs’ jerseys, streaming overlays, and social media channels.

Additionally, Bybit will “take an active part” in carbon neutrality initiatives, financial education, and organizing additional activations for the sponsorship.

Founded in March 2018 and boasting more than 2 million registered users, Bybit will use the exposure from the sponsorships to promote their World Series of Trading competition.

“This is a significant deal for Astralis on all levels,” said the org’s co-founder, Jakob Lund Kristensen. “At the same time, the purpose of the agreement and activation around it is almost a perfect match with ours: to champion the positives of gaming.”

“Today I’m extremely pleased and excited to announce our two-year partnership with Bybit,” added Alliance CEO Jonathan Berg. “I’ve been a crypto and blockchain enthusiast for many years now, and from the start I had a strong belief that there would be a time when our two worlds would mesh.”