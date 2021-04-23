Activision Blizzard head of esports Johanna Faries named general manager of Call of Duty franchise - Dexerto

Johanna Faries continues to earn responsibility within Activision Blizzard, as the former NFL executive has been announced as Call of Duty’s franchise general manager alongside her duties as esports commissioner.

After nearly 12 years with the NFL as an executive focused on marketing and club development, Faries joined Activision as the Call of Duty League’s commissioner in August 2018. Then, in October 2020, she was promoted to Activision head of esports — overseeing both the CDL and the Overwatch League.

Now, Faries continues to earn greater responsibilities amidst Activision’s properties, being named as CoD’s general manager on April 23, 2021. In this role, she will be taking on a more active presence working with the game franchise that she also manages on an esports level.

In a statement to GameInformer’s Daniel Tack, Faries elaborated on her motivations for CoD moving forward: “I can’t wait to help usher the franchise into its next chapter, and to continue to unlock the power that Call of Duty holds for the future of competitive entertainment.”

Following mentions of possible integration between CoD’s battle royale, Warzone, and the CDL’s competitive structure — this new role bears interesting potential for the game’s future.

Many have beckoned for stronger ties between CoD and its esport scene, so, at face value, this may be a step in that synchronized direction.