Scump wants to compete in Modern Warfare 3 but not in the CDL

Almost one year removed from retirement, Scump wants something to scratch the competitive itch in Modern Warfare 3.

You can never truly take away that need to compete from athletes even after they retire, and that especially rings true for Scump. Instead of taking a break from gaming, the former World Champion filled the void with Valorant and then turned to Apex Legends.

In July, Scump expressed his desire to reach the highest rank in Apex and even caught the eye of pro players as he showed flashes of brilliance. Despite showing a desire to compete and admitting that retirement may have come “too early,” the COD legend shut down a full return to the scene.

But as we get closer to Modern Warfare 3’s highly anticipated release date, Scump re-opened the door to competing in some capacity.

Scump recuits Nadeshot, MBoZe, and Methodz for MW3 Challengers team

COD Challengers serves as the official path for amateur players to put their name on the map. The league hosts cups throughout the season, tournaments at CDL Major events, and an Elite division for the best teams from each region.

Some of the CDL’s best players started in Challengers, but Scump has something different in mind for how he would approach the league.

On October 26, Scump answered if he would compete in MW3 Challengers: “I’m getting more and more down the closer we get to the game.”

Scump elaborated: “Me Nadeshot, Boze, and Zinni scrimming not every day, but scrimming on stream as jokes but semi-taking it seriously and then playing like the cups and stuff.”

The team wouldn’t compete in major tournaments, as Scump is committed to hosting watch parties.

“We’d be America’s favorite Challengers team because we wouldn’t take it seriously at all. None of care if we win in Challengers, but it would be content for sure.”

According to Dexerto sources, the Call of Duty League is planning to host the first event of the 2023/24 Call of Duty League season in Atlanta from December 15-17. Only time will tell if Scump truly intends on competing when the Challengers season starts around the same time.