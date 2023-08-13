OpTic Scump jokingly reminds Call of Duty fans of his dominance – “nobody f**king with me”

Scump was keen to remind Call of Duty fans just how good he used to be when asked if Shotzzy would “smoke” him in his prime.

The “king” Seth Abner laid down his controller and retired this past year after a couple of disappointing seasons with Optic Texas.

Since then Scump has enjoyed success streaming again on Twitch, where viewers support him playing games outside of his previous competitive commitments – games like Apex Legends and even story-based games like A Way Out.

Fans can also find Scump still enjoying taking part in the OpTic Gaming Youtube channel content. In a recent video posted to the OpTic Gaming channel a fan prodded at Scump, tweeting “Shottzy would smoke Scump in his prime.” Scump responded to this by saying: “Nobody f**king with me […] I had fifty-nine tournaments in a row with an above 1.00kd.”

Fans Reminisce on OpTic Scump Call of Duty prime

The Scump, Shottzy, and MaNiac are having fun and joking in the OpTic Gaming video titled “OpTic READS MEAN TWEETS.”

But Scump raised an interesting point as he reminds Call of Duty competitive fans that he had “fifty-nine tournaments in a row with an above 1.0 kd.”

OpTic fans loved seeing Scump reference his dominant run during his time playing competitive Call of Duty – “i love when he [Scump] lets a mfer know hes the SMG GOAT and no one is even remotely close.”

Even in a light-hearted content video, Scump’s proclamation took some fans by surprise and one Redditor notes that “This is even funnier because of how humble Seth is on the reg.”

Some OpTic fans took it a step further. Scump refers to his prime fifty-nine tournament streak with above a 1.00kd, but one fan believed that Scump “could still be going strong today and help a top team win chips lol. Not a more impressive sub in the history of COD imo.”

Scump was renowned for his unique, boisterous, likable personality when off-stage. But when the OpTic player donned the headset he led his teams to a World Championship, two X-Games gold medals, and plenty of tournament wins.

The competitive CoD scene is still thriving despite the departure of classic players like Scump and Crimsix, and Rostermania has given fans some shock with new rosters forming across the league.