Apex Legends pros praise Scump as CoD legend is “addicted” to battle royale

Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has been grinding Apex Legends during his retirement and, according to some ALGS pros, he doesn’t look too bad in the battle royale.

Scump has jumped into Apex Legends play recently as he turned to streaming after retiring from Call of Duty esports. The OpTic gaming content creator has fallen in love with the EA and Respawn title and has expressed his desire to hit the top rank, Predator, in the game.

His efforts have not gone unnoticed in the Apex Legends community. Top players like NRG esports’ Christopher ‘sweetdreams’ Sexton and TSM’s Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen have commented on Scumps recent dive into the game.

“I was watching Scump play, he’s an absolute demon,” sweetdreams said. “I mean if you were good mechanically on controller you’re going to move to Apex and find a lot of success.”

sweetdreams said the Call of Duty legend’s biggest weakness is game knowledge and that should be shored up as he continues to play the title.

Imperial was less impressed with Scumps gameplay, saying that the clips he posts are of him playing with two other party members and dominating public lobbies. The TSM star also said that Apex Legends is a much harder game than Call of Duty.

ImperialHal also said he could see some of the Call of Duty League pros getting into competitive Apex Legends.

sweetdreams, however, doesn’t see Scump returning to competitive esports anytime soon.

“Guys you are delusional if you think Scump would ever think about playing competitively. He’s just playing for fun and to enjoy it. My man put his time in comp, now he just needs to do what Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek did,” the NRG player said.

So far, Scump has only expressed interest in playing ranked Apex Legends for fun. However, nothing is stopping the former COD pro from playing in content creator tournaments or more low-stakes Alex Legends events.