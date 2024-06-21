Scump & more ex COD pros dominate XDefiant viewership in first month

XDefiant launched on May 21, 2024, and became a very popular game among casual players and Twitch streamers alike, but one creator stood out above the rest in the game’s first month: Call of Duty world champion and OpTic Gaming stalwart Seth ‘Scump’ Abner.

Ubisoft’s first-person shooter was often referred to as the “COD Killer” before it came out and, while it’s unlikely any FPS could launch and displace Call of Duty at the top of the mountain, the game has certainly developed itself a strong player base.

It’s also seen moderate success on Twitch, after becoming one of the highest trending games during launch week and just about every top name on the platform trying it out.

Scump was also joined by a number of ex Call of Duty pros at the top of the viewership rankings, with many of the game’s finest players flocking to the new title.

Here are the top 10 most watched XDefiant streamers of the first month, according to SullyGnome:

Streamer Hours watched Hours streamed Scump 611,293 65 Parasite 412,035 316 Apathy 403,679 302 Nadeshot 395,812 68 AlphaSniper97 333,014 97 lyric 319,036 183 Octane 206,553 148 BersGamer 197,056 700 FaZe Sway 190,778 100 Shroud 165,416 6

As well as Scump, Chris ‘Parasite’ Duarte, Bryan ‘Apathy’ Zhelyazkov, Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, and Sam ‘Octane’ Larew all sat in the top 10, with countless championships won between them.

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek rounded out the top 10, but with the most impressive hours watched to total hours streamed ratio, and could certainly have been far ahead of Scump if he streamed as much as the ex-pro.

Elsewhere, Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro came 20th, Tyler ‘TeePee’ Polchow came 25th, Tommy ‘ZooMaa’ Paparatto came 30th, Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni came 40th, Trei ‘Zer0’ Morris came 46th, Josiah ‘Slacked’ Berry came 47th, and Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper came 48th.

That’s a lot of Call of Duty heritage picking up some strong viewership in XDefiant.