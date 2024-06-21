Scump & more ex COD pros dominate XDefiant viewership in first month

Scump & more ex COD pros dominate XDefiant viewership in first monthUbisoft/Twitch/Call of Duty League
XDefiant launched on May 21, 2024, and became a very popular game among casual players and Twitch streamers alike, but one creator stood out above the rest in the game’s first month: Call of Duty world champion and OpTic Gaming stalwart Seth ‘Scump’ Abner.
Ubisoft’s first-person shooter was often referred to as the “COD Killer” before it came out and, while it’s unlikely any FPS could launch and displace Call of Duty at the top of the mountain, the game has certainly developed itself a strong player base.
It’s also seen moderate success on Twitch, after becoming one of the highest trending games during launch week and just about every top name on the platform trying it out.
Scump was also joined by a number of ex Call of Duty pros at the top of the viewership rankings, with many of the game’s finest players flocking to the new title.
Here are the top 10 most watched XDefiant streamers of the first month, according to SullyGnome:
|Streamer
|Hours watched
|Hours streamed
|Scump
|611,293
|65
|Parasite
|412,035
|316
|Apathy
|403,679
|302
|Nadeshot
|395,812
|68
|AlphaSniper97
|333,014
|97
|lyric
|319,036
|183
|Octane
|206,553
|148
|BersGamer
|197,056
|700
|FaZe Sway
|190,778
|100
|Shroud
|165,416
|6
As well as Scump, Chris ‘Parasite’ Duarte, Bryan ‘Apathy’ Zhelyazkov, Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, and Sam ‘Octane’ Larew all sat in the top 10, with countless championships won between them.
Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek rounded out the top 10, but with the most impressive hours watched to total hours streamed ratio, and could certainly have been far ahead of Scump if he streamed as much as the ex-pro.
Elsewhere, Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro came 20th, Tyler ‘TeePee’ Polchow came 25th, Tommy ‘ZooMaa’ Paparatto came 30th, Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni came 40th, Trei ‘Zer0’ Morris came 46th, Josiah ‘Slacked’ Berry came 47th, and Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper came 48th.
That’s a lot of Call of Duty heritage picking up some strong viewership in XDefiant.