Sources: Top 4 CDL Challengers teams to get MW3 Esports World Cup invite

According to multiple sources, Call of Duty Challengers teams will earn invites to the $1.8m Modern Warfare 3 Esports World Cup tournament based on their performance at Champs – so there’s even more to play for at the Texas event.

The Esports World Cup is an eight-week festival of sorts, with tournaments across several titles, with some of the biggest teams in esports competing in multiple games.

The last tournament to be announced was for Modern Warfare 3, which will have a $1.8 million prize pool. All 12 Call of Duty League teams were invited, although LA Guerrillas will not be attending, confirming an earlier report from Dexerto.

Originally, there was meant to be three more spots for Challenger teams, plus a qualifier for the best MENA team to earn their place in the main tournament, but those Challenger invites will now be extended to four given LAG’s absence.

While there’s been confusion over how said Challenger teams will be invited, several sources have confirmed that the top four teams at Challenger Champs will qualify for the Esports World Cup.

One question that hasn’t been answered is what will happen to teams where one or more players are called up to a Call of Duty League team, after qualifying through Challengers Champs.

For example, Joseph ‘Owakening’ Conley, Cameron ‘Cammy’ McKilligan and Evan ‘Purj’ Perez are expected to be on the Boston Breach roster for the World Cup, but they’re also one of the favorites to challenge for the title at Challengers Finals. It is unclear at the time of writing what exactly happens in this instance, and many players across Challengers are none the wiser either.

As well as the OMiT Brooklyn side, FC Black, Houston Spartans, Lore Gaming, OMiT EU, and more have now had the stakes seriously raised for their Challengers Finals appearance.

The COD Challengers Finals take place July 19-21, with the grand final set to take place on the main stage before the CDL Champs final.