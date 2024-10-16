Kick staff call out “rage baiters” claiming they signed Nick Fuentes & Sneako

Kick staff are denying rumors that the platform signed controversial content creators Nick Fuentes and Sneako.

Since its launch, Kick has signed some of the biggest creators in the world to its site, including handing Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel the proverbial bag with a whopping $100M deal.

In addition to xQc, the green streaming platform also signed the likes of Amouranth, NICKMERCS, and even chess pro GM Hikaru – but in the months since, the site has slowed down on contracts.

Article continues after ad

Instead, Kick has reiterated the importance of multistreaming, urging creators to broadcast on as many different platforms as possible to grow their audience.

That hasn’t stopped rumors from spreading about new signings, however. Earlier in October, following news that the ‘Hawk Tuah girl’ Haliey Welch had joined Kick, the site’s CEO, Ed Craven, had to step in to debunk claims that she had signed with the site for $5M.

Article continues after ad

Now, two new rumors have surfaced following viral social media posts suggesting that political commentator Nick Fuentes and Sneako had signed contracts to move to Kick.

Article continues after ad

Both streamers have caused plenty of drama over the years with their controversial opinions on a variety of topics, causing quite a kerfuffle among netizens after the rumors of their supposed Kick signing went viral.

However, according to journalist Rod ‘Slasher’ Breslau, that’s just not true either. “Kick did not sign Nick Fuentes or Sneako, they are free to signup and stream like everyone else,” he reported.

Kick’s Head of Strategic Partnerships, Andrew Santamaria, even called out accounts spreading the rumors, accusing them of trying to start trouble.

Article continues after ad

“This is accurate,” he said in regards to Slasher debunking the claims. “Anyone else saying otherwise is rage baiting.”

These rumors come as disgraced creator Dr Disrespect said he would “retire” before he streamed on Kick. This resulted in Adin Ross stepping in to explain how Doc was close to signing a deal with the platform before the reason for his Twitch ban was revealed, but Kick refused to pay him the amount he wanted.

Article continues after ad