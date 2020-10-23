Team Singularity slam DashThreads and terminate partnership - Dexerto

Team Singularity have prematurely ended their partnership with merchandise supplier DashThreads due to “unprofessionalism.”

The Danish organization posted an announcement to explain why they were “officially parting ways” with the apparel company.

The org alleges that they were not able to produce marketing material over the past four months because products had not been delivered by DashThreads, subsequently they were not able to “execute on marketing plans.”

They stated that this wasn’t a decision made in the spur of the moment, it comes after months of trying to rectify the problems and get things on track. However, the “unprofessionalism shown by DashThreads and its CEO and owner Devin Fry” was too much to handle going forward.

Team Singularity are allegedly missing more than 300 units of clothing, that they had already paid for, which were supposed to go to their players, influencers, content creators, management, and fans.

The org stated that their legal team will be taking action against DashThreads as the partnership was “one-sided” and there are further instances of mistreatment that they won’t be making public knowledge.

“I’m very sad that my worst fears prior to entering this partnership earlier this year came true and I take full responsibility for a deal that should never been made in the first place,” said Singularity CEO Atle Stehouwer. “I will not beat myself up about giving people and startups a second chance, I am just sad that DashThreads and Devin Fry decided not to rise above previous accusations and prove that it was a legit startup. Actions speak louder than words.”

DashThreads predominantly work with amateur and semi-pro esports teams and describe themselves as a “premium esports and street apparel company.”

Dexerto has contacted DashThreads for comment on Team Singularity’s statement.