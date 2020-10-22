 Gen.G to reward CSGO fans in new crypto partnership - Dexerto
Gen.G to reward CSGO fans in new crypto partnership

Published: 22/Oct/2020 10:29 Updated: 22/Oct/2020 10:43

by Adam Fitch
Gen.G Esports Rally Partnership
Gen.G/Rally

Multinational organization Gen.G Esports are set to reward their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive fans through a partnership with crypto startup Rally.

Having recently launched a cryptocurrency named Creator Coin, Rally will enable Gen.G Esports to launch their own coin for avid fans.

Named GG Strike Coin, the org will issue their own cryptocurrency that will be used to identify and then reward supporters of their CS:GO roster.

Earlier on October 22, it was reported that former 100 Thieves player Liazz was set to sign for the team after the org announced their exit from Counter-Strike.

GG Strike Coin is Gen.G’s new cryptocurrency.

Gen.G will give fans access to private chats with coaches, players, and staff on Discord, and allow them to vote on key team decisions like jersey designs, team cheers, and emotes. Coin holders will also be able to buy exclusive merchandise through the system.

Gen.G isn’t the first esports team to launch a reward system based on cryptocurrencies, however. Spanish organization Team Heretics launched their own in August, following two-time TI victors OG, who did the same in March.

It’s a strange time for Gen.G in CS:GO as they only have three players officially signed following the departure of daps on September 17 and s0m on October 7 — they both now play for NRG, but in Riot Games’ Valorant.

“This means the fans are a part of it,” said Rally CEO’s Kevin Chou. “They own part of the brand. That’s a really important concept. I can pay to get merchandise. But I want to feel like I am a loyal fan and I get to participate in decisions.”

With this partnership, Gen.G will be hoping to increase their fan engagement by making them feel closer to the brand by aiding in the choices they make.

Business

North partners with YouGov to become esports “powerhouse”

Published: 22/Oct/2020 9:32 Updated: 22/Oct/2020 9:35

by Adam Fitch
North YouGov Deal
North/YouGov

Danish esports organization North are hoping to improve their market positioning through a deal with data analytics company YouGov.

With the aim of developing North into one of the “most notable esports organizations in the Nordics,” YouGov will carry out market analysis on esports fans in the region to help their new partner make better decisions going forward.

Should the market analysis go well, North will be looking to further tap into the esports demographic in the Nordics — which encapsulates Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden — to stand above other teams in the region.

In a move that’s unique for this type of data and analysis-based partnership, YouGov’s logo will appear on North’s ‘Ragnarok’ jersey for the term of the deal.

North have partnered with YouGov
North
YouGov’s logo can be found on North’s latest jersey.

YouGov made their big move into esports in June 2020 when they hired Nicole Pike as head of esports and gaming following her departure from Nielsen, an analytics firm where she worked for 13 years.

“We continue on our journey at becoming a leading Nordic esports organization,” said North’s chief marketing officer, Alexander Mørch Pedersen. “Partnering up with YouGov will help us get there. Their proven track record in gathering and analyzing data will help us in mapping out the Nordic esports community, becoming even better at seeing and acting on future opportunities as well as substantiating our knowledge within the community.”

Despite rolling out a rebrand at the top of 2020 that was met with mixed reactions, North have shown they have plenty of commercial attraction.

NorthNorth’s rebrand was met with plenty of criticism from the community.

This year alone, the organization has announced deals with energy drink brand Nocco, audio brand EPOS, computer manufacturer MM Vision, and technology company Capgemini.

The most popular org in the Nordics is still Astralis by quite a distance, so North will be looking to play catch-up to capitalize on the legion of fans that the region is home to.