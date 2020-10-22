Gen.G to reward CSGO fans in new crypto partnership - Dexerto

Multinational organization Gen.G Esports are set to reward their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive fans through a partnership with crypto startup Rally.

Having recently launched a cryptocurrency named Creator Coin, Rally will enable Gen.G Esports to launch their own coin for avid fans.

Named GG Strike Coin, the org will issue their own cryptocurrency that will be used to identify and then reward supporters of their CS:GO roster.

Earlier on October 22, it was reported that former 100 Thieves player Liazz was set to sign for the team after the org announced their exit from Counter-Strike.

Gen.G will give fans access to private chats with coaches, players, and staff on Discord, and allow them to vote on key team decisions like jersey designs, team cheers, and emotes. Coin holders will also be able to buy exclusive merchandise through the system.

Gen.G isn’t the first esports team to launch a reward system based on cryptocurrencies, however. Spanish organization Team Heretics launched their own in August, following two-time TI victors OG, who did the same in March.

It’s a strange time for Gen.G in CS:GO as they only have three players officially signed following the departure of daps on September 17 and s0m on October 7 — they both now play for NRG, but in Riot Games’ Valorant.

“This means the fans are a part of it,” said Rally CEO’s Kevin Chou. “They own part of the brand. That’s a really important concept. I can pay to get merchandise. But I want to feel like I am a loyal fan and I get to participate in decisions.”

With this partnership, Gen.G will be hoping to increase their fan engagement by making them feel closer to the brand by aiding in the choices they make.