 Liazz reportedly joining Gen.G after 100 Thieves CSGO split - Dexerto
Logo
CS:GO

Liazz reportedly joining Gen.G after 100 Thieves CSGO split

Published: 22/Oct/2020 1:45 Updated: 22/Oct/2020 2:11

by Andrew Amos
Liazz playing for 100 Thieves at IEM Beijing 2019
ESL / Gen.G

Share

100 Thieves Gen.G

The former members of 100 Thieves are some of CS:GO’s hottest free agents right now, and Gen.G might have snagged themselves one. Jay ‘Liazz’ Tregillgas is reportedly set to join the North America team, filling in for one of Damian ‘daps’ Steele and Sam ‘s0m’ Oh.

The brakes were pulled on Gen.G’s CS:GO project after the departure of IGL daps and rising star s0m. The duo moved to Valorant, becoming the first two core members of NRG. However, not all hope is lost for the up-and-coming squad.

With 100 Thieves pulling out of CS:GO, most of the highly sought after Aussie core is up for grabs. Gen.G might have just snapped up one of the best prospects.

Liazz is set to join Gen.G CS:GO as their newest member, according to reports from DBLTAP. The 23-year-old Australian was hitting a purple patch just as 100 Thieves dropped his roster on their way out of the title.

Liazz joined the 100 Thieves core back in September 2018, when it was still known as Renegades. He was known as one of the best riflers in Australia, having led the Order squad to the top of Australian CS:GO before going international.

On 100 Thieves, things weren’t as smooth sailing. While it started off well with a second-place at IEM Beijing 2019, and ended well with another runner-up spot at ESL Pro League Season 12 NA, the middle section was patchy.

The core hasn’t won a title since the Katowice Asia Minor back in January 2019, often placing behind the likes of Furia, Team Liquid, and Evil Geniuses in North America.

Gen.G have shown a lot of promise, although this has waned with the departure of s0m and daps. While the team got off to a blistering start by winning DreamHack Open Anaheim and the ESL One Road to Rio, they’ve fallen off recently.

Liazz playing for Renegades at StarLadder Season 6
StarLadder
Liazz was a part of the Renegades-100 Thieves core for two years.

Playing with Danny ‘cxzi’ Strzelczyk as a stand-in, they finished ESL Pro League Season 12 NA in 5-6th. The roster shuffle is going to affect their RMR points too, given daps and s0m were on the team during the first qualifiers.

Gen.G is yet to make a public statement on the reports. Liazz also has yet to publicly comment. We will update you as more information arises.

CS:GO

How to watch Dreamhack Open Fall 2020: Stream, schedule, results

Published: 21/Oct/2020 15:25 Updated: 21/Oct/2020 23:10

by Alan Bernal
DreamHack

Share

DreamHack

DreamHack Open Fall 2020 is underway and the event is stacked with some of Europe’s most elite competition vying for the lion’s share of $115,000 and more Regional Major Rankings (RMR) points for higher standing.

There are of course the top-ranked teams that can be seen as favorites for the event like Astralis, BIG, Heroic, Vitality, G2 Esports, OG, FaZe Clan, and more. But there are also teams like Sprout, North, and mousesports who are coming from the Closed Qualifiers, looking to make a dent in the event.

The field of 16 teams has been split into four different groups that will decide the 12 orgs who will eventually move on to the Double-Elimination bracket playoffs.

Below you can find everything from results to the streams where all the action is set to go down. Follow along live and look out for more stories as they unfold.

Dreamhack
Though the it’s going to be all online, the DreamHack Fall Open will have highly competitive games.

DreamHack Fall 2020 stream

DreamHack is hosting all of the matches on their channel which can be found below. If there’s more than one game going on, just make sure you’re on the right feed for the team you want to watch.

DreamHack Open Fall 2020 teams

There are five teams that had to come up from the qualifiers to cement their place in the DreamHack Open Fall 2020 event.

As previously mentioned there are a total of 16 teams who will have no choice but perform at a high level to avoid an early exit. There isn’t going to be much wiggle room for error, so expect it to be a contentious tourney from the start.

DreamHack Fall Open 2020 Groups

Group A Results Group B Results
Team Vitality 2-0 Astralis 2-0
Fnatic 2-1 G2 Esports 2-1
OG 1-2 Heroic 1-2
mousesports 0-2 Endpoint 0-2
Group C Results Group D Results
BIG 2-0 North 2-0
GODSENT 2-1 Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-1
FaZe Clan 1-2 Sprout 1-2
sAw 0-2 ENCE 0-2

DreamHack Open Fall 2020 schedule

Thursday, October 15

Group Game PT ET BST
Group A Vitality 2 – 0 mousesports 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
Group A Fnatic 2 – 1 OG 7:10 AM 10:10 AM 3:10 PM
Group B G2 Esports 2 – 0 Endpoint 7:10 AM 10:10 AM 3:10 PM
Group B Astralis 2 – 1 Heroic 11:00 AM 2:00 PM 7:00 PM
Group C Godsent 2 – 0 sAw 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
Group C BIG 2 – 0 FaZe Clan 7:10 AM 10:10 AM 3:10 PM
Group D NiP 0 – 2 Sprout 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
Group D ENCE 1 – 2 North 11:00 AM 2:00 PM 7:00 PM

Friday, October 16

Group Game PT ET BST
Group A Elimination mousesports 0 – 2 OG 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
Group A Winners Vitality 2 – 1 Fnatic 7:10 AM 10:10 AM 3:10 PM
Group B Elimination Endpoint 0 – 2 Heroic 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
Group B Winners G2 Esports 1 – 2 Astralis 7:10 AM 10:10 AM 3:10 PM
Group C Elimination sAw 1 – 2 FaZe Clan 7:10 AM 10:10 AM 3:10 PM
Group C Winners Godsent 1 – 2 BIG 11:00 AM 2:00 PM 7:00 PM
Group D Elimination NiP 2 – 0 ENCE 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
Group D Winners Sprout 1 – 2 North 11:00 AM 2:00 PM 7:00 PM

Saturday, October 17

Group Game PT ET BST
Group A Decider OG 1 – 2 Fnatic 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM
Group B Decider Heroic 1 – 2 G2 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM
Group C Decider GODSENT 2 – 1 FaZe 11:00 AM 2:00 PM 7:00 PM
Group D Decider NiP 2 – 1 Sprout 11:00 AM 2:00 PM 7:00 PM

Monday, October 19

Stage Game PT ET BST
Upper Bracket QF Astralis 2-0 GODSENT 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM
Upper Bracket QF North 0-2 Fnatic 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM
Upper Bracket QF BIG 2-1 G2 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM

Tuesday, October 20

Stage Game PT ET BST
Upper Bracket QF Vitality 2-0 NiP 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM
Lower Bracket Round 2 Sprout 2-1 Godsent 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM
Lower Bracket Round 2 Heroic 2-0 North 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM

Wednesday, October 21

Stage Game PT ET BST
Upper Bracket SF Astralis 2-1 Fnatic 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM
Lower Bracket Round 2 OG 2-0 G2 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM
Lower Bracket Round 2 FaZe 0-2 NiP 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM

Thursday, October 22

Stage Game PT ET BST
Upper Bracket SF BIG vs Vitality 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM
Lower Bracket Round 2 Sprout vs Heroic 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM
Lower Bracket Round 2 OG vs NiP 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM
9th-12th place Match Godsent vs North 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM
9th-12th place Match G2 Esports vs FaZe Clan 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM

Friday, October 23

Stage Game PT ET BST
Lower Bracket SF Fnatic vs TBD 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM
Lower Bracket SF TBD vs TBD 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM
Upper Bracket Final Astralis vs TBD 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM

Saturday, October 24

Stage Game PT ET BST
Lower Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM
Consolidation Final TBD vs TBD 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM

Sunday, October 25

Stage Game PT ET GMT
Grand Final TBD vs TBD 10 AM 1 PM 5 PM