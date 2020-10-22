Liazz reportedly joining Gen.G after 100 Thieves CSGO split - Dexerto

The former members of 100 Thieves are some of CS:GO’s hottest free agents right now, and Gen.G might have snagged themselves one. Jay ‘Liazz’ Tregillgas is reportedly set to join the North America team, filling in for one of Damian ‘daps’ Steele and Sam ‘s0m’ Oh.

The brakes were pulled on Gen.G’s CS:GO project after the departure of IGL daps and rising star s0m. The duo moved to Valorant, becoming the first two core members of NRG. However, not all hope is lost for the up-and-coming squad.

With 100 Thieves pulling out of CS:GO, most of the highly sought after Aussie core is up for grabs. Gen.G might have just snapped up one of the best prospects.

It is with a heavy heart we announce that 100 Thieves will be exiting CS:GO. pic.twitter.com/cJqKk5Vvwp — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) October 12, 2020

Liazz is set to join Gen.G CS:GO as their newest member, according to reports from DBLTAP. The 23-year-old Australian was hitting a purple patch just as 100 Thieves dropped his roster on their way out of the title.

Liazz joined the 100 Thieves core back in September 2018, when it was still known as Renegades. He was known as one of the best riflers in Australia, having led the Order squad to the top of Australian CS:GO before going international.

On 100 Thieves, things weren’t as smooth sailing. While it started off well with a second-place at IEM Beijing 2019, and ended well with another runner-up spot at ESL Pro League Season 12 NA, the middle section was patchy.

The core hasn’t won a title since the Katowice Asia Minor back in January 2019, often placing behind the likes of Furia, Team Liquid, and Evil Geniuses in North America.

Gen.G have shown a lot of promise, although this has waned with the departure of s0m and daps. While the team got off to a blistering start by winning DreamHack Open Anaheim and the ESL One Road to Rio, they’ve fallen off recently.

Playing with Danny ‘cxzi’ Strzelczyk as a stand-in, they finished ESL Pro League Season 12 NA in 5-6th. The roster shuffle is going to affect their RMR points too, given daps and s0m were on the team during the first qualifiers.

Gen.G is yet to make a public statement on the reports. Liazz also has yet to publicly comment. We will update you as more information arises.