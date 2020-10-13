 US Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete - Dexerto
CS:GO

US Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

October

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.

CS:GO

How Tabsen rebuilt German Counter-Strike

Published: 13/Oct/2020 1:51

by Alan Bernal

Share

BIG tabsen

German Counter-Strike was a marvel to see in the days of 1.6, and it’s been a long time since the scene had much acclaim. But Johannes ‘tabseN’ Wodarz has slowly been building up the country’s prominence in the esport alongside the rest of the BIG lineup.

Hailing from pre-Source era LANs, tabseN was there when the Germans were a force to be reckoned with, alongside the neighboring French teams of the time. But that pales in comparison to modern CS:GO, where a German player has yet to even grace a grand finals for a Major.

Looking to right that wrong, tabseN would leave NRG Esports in 2017 to create Berlin International Gaming (BIG). He linked up with Fatih ‘gob b’ Dayik and Nikola ‘LEGIJA’ Ninic to take Germany back to its CS glory days.

The early road was rocky, to say the least. Roster changes and injuries marred the first couple years.

This made it hard for tabseN and co. to put together any meaningful results, with only minor success or deep bracket runs that would fizzle out before reaching the finals. TabseN didn’t win a single championship in 2019, that was his first dry year since 2012.

Then the online era of 2020 rolled around, where he was now the prominent IGL and the team had added Florian ‘syrsoN’ Rische and Nils ‘k1to’ Gruhne to the lineup.

Like classic German engineering, he would create a team that could withstand major obstacles and persist pressure. This is the story of how tabseN rebuilt German Counter-Strike.

