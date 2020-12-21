 Exclusive: BLAST & Betway leaders explain successful deal amid extension
Published: 21/Dec/2020 14:00

by Adam Fitch
BLAST Betway Partnership Renewal
BLAST

BLAST

Esports is fuelled and kept afloat by partnerships. Without brands paying to advertise with teams and tournament organizers, considering the current state of play, we’d see a much smaller fraction of companies occupying the industry.

Great partnerships are symbiotic and benefit both parties. The brand that’s looking to advertise themselves wants the maximum amount of reach and to truly make an impression on consumers, and the company they choose to advertise with wants to deliver a great service to the brand to keep them around and to improve the experience for the consumers. The best partnerships are actually beneficial not only for the two entities but for the audience too.

One of the deals that come to mind when considering the criteria for one of the best in esports is that between tournament organizer BLAST and bookmaker Betway. Exclusive to Dexerto, it’s now been announced that they’re entering the third year of their alliance. Not only that, we sat down with BLAST’s commercial director Leo Matlock and Betway’s head of esports Adam Savinson to get a deeper look at what they’ve built together and the importance of their continued success.

G2 Esports competing at BLAST Premier
BLAST
Despite having an unpredictable year, BLAST and Betway still managed to thrive together.

Betting big on BLAST

Betway are no strangers to esports, already boasting a well-renowned partnership with Swedish organization Ninjas in Pyjamas. They’ve also worked with the likes of tournament organizers ESL and DreamHack as well as teams PSG.LGD and MIBR, providing varying levels of support while looking to capitalize on the booming esports betting market.

They partnered with BLAST in March 2019 to receive coverage across the BLAST Pro Series, a circuit made up of eight events across several regions. Some deals simply include the inclusion of logos on social media and the tournament broadcast, but both parties understoood the opportunities available by digging deeper than that. If they wanted BLAST viewers to truly care about Betway, they needed to integrate the bookmaker in an authentic fashion that made sense to Counter-Strike fans.

For their first year with BLAST, Betway gained extended backstage access, VIP hospitality options, and in-venue branding. Moving into 2020 it appeared as if they were both happy with their arrangement; they had renewed their deal and, later, the betting giants supported BLAST’s first foray into a new title: Dota 2.

“When people from outside of esports come into the industry, such as myself, there’s a trope that what we’re going to do is bring what’s good in sports and replace what you see in esports,” said Matlock. “We’re trying to take what we know and have learned and apply it over in esports, making sure that the partnerships we do and their outputs to be on an equal footing — if not better — than what we see in the NBA, the NFL, a Premier League football team.”

No matter how you choose to activate a partnership, there are typically a couple of goals in mind. One is making sure your partner is getting value from the agreement, whether that’s generating new customers, creating brand awareness, or another method of conversion. You can somewhat define the success of such a deal by how well this has been executed and, as explained during the interview, they believe they’ve hit it out of the park.

Moments that matter

“If you ask Counter-Strike fans who have watched BLAST at some point this year for any length or from anywhere, they’ll likely be aware of Betway,” Matlock claimed. “Yes, we need to fund our business, but the point of funding our business is for us to do bigger and better things that reward the fans. We’re sitting here really proud of what the two teams have done in 2020.”

A major component of the partnership between Betway and BLAST is content. Having bespoke, unique footage for the fans to enjoy — both during and after the broadcast — is a great way of providing engagement and, thus, allow the bookmaker to leave an impression on Counter-Strike fans.

“It’s important to create content that people are enjoying and can engage with, that’s our main ambition,” Savinson told Dexerto. “We really want to prove to the audience that we are part of the community, that we understand it, and that we want to give back.

“It’s imperative for a sponsor in any industry, but especially in esports, that we give back to the scene in terms of financial contribution to help great companies like BLAST and to add to the entertainment experience. Whether you’re a customer or not, we want to make sure that you’re enjoying esports as much as possible.”

When it comes to competition, there’s only so much the organizers behind it can control. BLAST have control over who competes in their events through their team partnerships, but they can’t dictate how the match will play out. This means that they need to ensure that all elements of the show are as entertaining as possible, and partnership activations can actually play into that. They don’t need to be boring, bland advertisements.

“What is in our control is the supporting supplementary content and features that go around it, all the way from the animations that pop up during gameplay to promoting Betway’s brand in a way that doesn’t interfere with the broadcast experience,” Matlock said. “We work collaboratively, not just on the creative side but with the delivery, execution, and logistical side to ensure that it’s all being done in the correct way.”

The third year

BLAST and Betway are now embarking upon their third year of close collaboration, coming off of the back of challenging circumstances that saw events move online. Players were no longer accessible in-person for content, nor were many people allowed in venues, so they had to get creative to fulfil their agreement. The secret of their partnership is that it’s evolving on a constant basis no matter the external factors that may be in effect.

“The BLAST Pro Series is where we started, that evolved into BLAST Premier in 2020 with a different tournament format, structure, and brand with different teams,” said Matlock. “We knew there’d be further evolution in 2021. It’s much easier at the end of a year to know what our next year will look like and then talk about that with a partner and make sure that’s something they want to be part of. We want to just make sure that our partnerships are married up to what we’re delivering as that provides better partner satisfaction.”

Despite the aforementioned challenges, BLAST ceased the opportunity to try new things — from expanding into titles like Dota 2 and VALORANT to trying new styles of events in Counter-Strike. With the company’s slate changing year-on-year, there are plenty of opportunities for Betway and other partners to reach new audiences through an existing collaboration.

“This deal will specifically cover BLAST Premier which is, and will continue to be, the primary BLAST product,” Matlock told Dexerto. “We experimented with BLAST Rising this year which we took to Betway and asked if they wanted to be part of it. They opted in, and did the same with our Dota 2 event Bounty Hunt. That’s always at their discretion and we prefer to operate like that.”

Being flexible and creating a tight-knit bond is imperative in esports, with the industry changing at a head-spinning rate. Companies can come and go in what seems like an instant. Developers hold all the power over the titles and can revoke access with a snap of their fingers. This fact demonstrates the need for unwavering support for companies that operate in the space, and much of that can be found through such partnerships. Long-term arrangements are becoming more and more common in esports, and that’s indicative of where the scene is going.

“We absolutely appreciate the value of long-term relationships,” said Savinson. “When we go into any partnership it’s because we want it to continue and be as fruitful as possible. Long-term relationships with tournament organizers are definitely possible, having an association with a large brand such as BLAST has massive value over a long time and we want to be synonymous with it.”

When two teams become one

Both Betway and BLAST believe they’re happily entering their third year together is due to how they devised their working relationship from the start. Operating more as one unit than business partners who are simply fulfilling contractual obligations, they’ve spent time getting to truly know one another in an effort to align themselves as closely as possible.

“We make sure that the teams, from a junior social media editor all the way up through to the most senior people in the business, can really get to have input into what will help them out with the deal. Collaboration underpinned by trust is why we’ve been able to do a lot of great things in 2020 with Betway and our other partners.”

Betway Ninjas in Pyjamas Partnership
BLAST
Betway’s work with Ninjas in Pyjamas has stood out among most other esports partnerships for years.

Savison echoed this statement, further solidifying that trust is a key component of their partnership — much like in any relationship, business or otherwise.

“The relationships that have been built up over the last few years between Betway and BLAST have led to trust and comfort that nothing is tainted,” he said. “We don’t go to BLAST and say, ‘This is a content piece we are doing, you must put it here as per our contract.’ That’s not how this works. We get into a room together, we discuss exactly what we’re trying to achieve, and everybody has a platform.”

While the return of offline events is still in flux, it’s clear that Betway and BLAST are continuing on their journey together satisfied with the past and excited for the future. There aren’t too many iconic, long-term partnerships in esports at this point in its evolution but if I were a betting man, I’d be happy to place my faith in these two companies working together for years to come.

Adam Fitch: The future of esports organizations isn’t competition

Published: 18/Dec/2020 18:33 Updated: 18/Dec/2020 18:43

by Adam Fitch
100 Thieves' roster of content creators
100 Thieves

Esports is the widely-accepted name for video game tournaments but as the gaming industry expands and matures, the lines between casual and competition continue to blur.

I’m not rallying for the term ‘esports’ to include more than competitive gaming by any means, quite the opposite in fact, but organizations that comprise the industry are doing much more than simply competing against each other these days.

In an effort to become profitable — these orgs are businesses at the end of the day — team brands are having to look elsewhere to generate revenue. Housing competitive players is not a cheap endeavour when you consider salaries, travel, accommodation, bonuses, and all other subsequent expenses that are agreed upon.

It’s tough to monetize this side of gaming considering events, disregarding Valve’s annual The International for Dota 2, don’t dish out enough prize money to provide a return on investment. You can sell spots on jerseys and make your players promote products on social media, but it’s simply still not enough — especially with salaries growing disproportionate to the return said players provide.

100 thieves nadeshot 2hype
100 Thieves
100 Thieves recently signed YouTube group 2HYPE.

The future of esports organizations?

Forbes released their annual esports organization valuations earlier this month, which were met with scepticism by many, but they do have some use regardless of their accuracy. Not only does the report include the magazine’s valuations for the top 10 teams, it provides estimated annual revenue and how much of it came from esports.

Now, these are to be taken with a pinch of salt for plenty of reasons, but they do provide some level of insight into where the money is coming from at many of the leading organizations in the industry. By looking at the portion of income that’s relevant to esports, with the context of their estimated overall revenue, we can build a picture of where these organizations are placing their bets for the future.

North American org TSM came in at the top spot in Forbes’ list with a speculative valuation of $410 million. Their estimated revenue for the year is $45 million, with 50% of it coming from esports. Swift Media, the parent company of the team, also operate AI-driven gaming coach app Blitz, they house plenty of popular gaming influencers, and earlier this week launched talent agency ICON.

TSM compete in titles such as League of Legends, Fortnite, Apex Legends, Valorant, and Rainbow Six Siege, but it’s very clear that they’re trying to be more than simply a competitive organization when you look at their entire structure. They’re signing influencers to spread awareness of the TSM brand, managing them through their now-public talent agency, and competing in titles as a loss leader that serves a large fan base.

TSM Hamlinz Social Media Silence
TSM Hamlinz
Hamlinz and Daequan are just a couple of the talented gaming creators signed to TSM.

They’re monetizing their overall audience — which is a hybrid of gaming and esports fans — while maintaining an application that’s presented as an entirely-separate product. Esports is effectively a marketing tool, allowing them to foster new supporters and remain in conversations across the entire industry, without actively trying to monetize their followers through esports itself. TSM can sell their audience to brands through content and even cross-promote with the thriving Blitz app.

Other companies like ReKTGlobal are also building out an in-house infrastructure that surrounds their esports properties with supporting ventures that are where the real money is made. ReKTGlobal owns and operates Rogue, Call of Duty League franchise London Royal Ravens, and a bevvy of supplementary brands: talent management firm TXG, content agency Greenlit, fan loyalty specialists Fullcube, and marketing firm Fearless.

They’re building audiences through esports, but that’s seemingly not where they’re looking to generate profits.

Media companies or esports organizations

A couple of other organizations in the list are worth pointing out too, namely FaZe Clan and 100 Thieves. Both brands are firmly mixing esports with larger entertainment and merchandise; the former are even further along in fleshing out their portfolio through an investment in meal supplement brand CTRL and their own production studio.

Both organizations have roots purely in gaming, with FaZe Clan making names for themselves in Call of Duty and 100 Thieves being founded by former professional player Nadeshot, but they’re not married to the idea that this is where they must remain. While keeping gaming integrated into everything they do, they’ve invested heavily in steaming and content creation — areas that are undeniably more fruitful when it comes to finances as of now.

100 Thieves have an audience for their competitive initiatives, an audience for their content, and an audience for their incredibly-hyped apparel line. Now, if they do their job correctly, they will manage to achieve a healthy amount of crossover between these audiences.

This allows them to keep their name relevant and capture new followers by competing, monetise their audience by selling sponsorships off of the impressive numbers their creators achieve, and also sell their merchandise. No wonder their estimated esports revenue for 2020 was only 35%.

FaZe Clan Nissan partnership for FaZe 5
Nissan USA
FaZe Clan houses an almost-countless number of major internet personalities.

There’s a very similar approach here for FaZe Clan too, who are doing what 100 Thieves do at a larger scale — but understandably so considering they’ve been around for a decade longer. Their revenue share from esports is even smaller at only 20%, though they’re estimated to have raked in around $40 million in total.

More than competition

I believe that each organization, at least those that will be successful long-term, will have their own take on how to go about monetizing their esports efforts through external methods, but each of them will attempt it. When you consider the amount of money that can be lost in competing (especially when there are million-dollar salaries for single players being dished out more and more these days) it makes complete sense for companies to look for alternative ways to keep the lights on.

They likely love esports and believe it will become more financially-beneficial in the future through increased viewership, better deals with tournament organizers, and the blossoming of media rights, but they need to generate cash. Raising money from venture capital firms is not a revenue stream by any means.

The essence of esports will always be competing but the intersection of competitive gaming, content creation, internet personalities, and lifestyle initiatives is only going to grow. This is the area in which I believe the successful organizations of the future will occupy.