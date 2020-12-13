Logo
BLAST announce $2.4 million CSGO World Final circuit for 2021

Published: 13/Dec/2020 14:31

by Calum Patterson
BLAST Premier Championship returns in 2021 with a $1 million World Finals and an all-new qualification process. Here’s everything you need to know for the 2021 season of BLAST CS:GO events.

Despite the unprecedented circumstances that moved CS:GO into its online era, tournament organizers like BLAST, ESL, DreamHack and others haven’t stopped the unrelenting cycle of events.

In 2021, the BLAST Premier Championship will host both the very first, and very last events of the calendar year. Running from February to December, and will be open to all teams around the globe, with BLAST touting it as “the most inclusive and competitive series of events on the scene.

For the top teams who make it through, there will be big financial incentives on the line, with a total of $2.475 million in prize money to be dolled out.

BLAST Premier 2021 event dates

Here’s how the run of events will breakdown over the year:

  • BLAST Premier Spring Groups – $150,000 (4-14 February)
  • BLAST Premier Spring Showdown – $162,500 (13-18 April)
  • BLAST Premier Spring Final – $425,000 (15-20 June)
  • BLAST Premier Fall Groups – $150,000 (26 August – 5 September)
  • BLAST Premier Fall Showdown – $162,500 (12-17 October)
  • BLAST Premier Fall Final – $425,000 (23-28 November)
  • BLAST Premier World Final – $1,000,000 (14-19 December)

How to qualify for BLAST Premier 2021

Aspiring teams will be able to qualify through the new BLAST Premier Qualifying Series, which is open to teams worldwide. Teams who are successful in their regional qualifiers will earn a spot at the Spring and Fall Showdowns.

While BLAST says both Showdown events are open to all regions, “Spring Showdown will focus on Americas and Europe while the Fall Showdown will focus on Europe, Asia and Oceania.” Non-member teams (see below) will also receive a participation fee for competing.

Member teams (Astralis, NiP, G2 Esports, OG, Vitality, NAVI, FaZe Clan, Complexity, MiBR, Evil Geniuses, Team Liquid) automatically slot into the Fall and Spring Groups. 

BLAST Premier trophy
BLAST
BLAST will feature a new qualification system, claiming it to be the most inclusive anywhere.

BLAST World Final 2021

For the BLAST World Final, competitors will be made up of the winners from:

  • BLAST Premier Spring and Fall Finals
  • Flashpoint 3 and 4
  • ESL Pro League 13 and 14
  • Valve Fall Major

But, one more spot will be given to a team based on the ‘Race to the World Final’ Leaderboard. This point-scoring system will be based on team’s performances at “14 of the leading tournaments around the world.”

“We will unite all leading tournaments and performers from across the calendar year,” said Robbie Douek, BLAST CEO. “with all roads leading towards December’s World Final where $1million in prize money will be up for grabs and a chance to be crowned the world’s best Counter-Strike team.”

With the first Valve CS:GO Major planned for Spring of 2021 already canceled, it looks increasingly likely that there will be only one Major in 2021. This is set to take place in November, so the BLAST World Finals would come around one month after the prestigious Major. But, it’s possible that the prize pools of the two planned majors will be rolled into one, meaning a $2 million prize pool in November.

Best CSGO players going into IEM Global Challenge

Published: 13/Dec/2020 6:40

by Andrew Amos
IEM s1mple ZywOo

IEM’s Global Challenge is the curtain caller to CSGO’s 2020 calendar. With $500,000 on the line, there’s plenty to play for as eight of the world’s best teams coalesce in Europe.

The online era of CS:GO has thrown a few curveballs into the mix. Remember when BIG was the world’s best team? It feels like that was so long ago. Regardless of there being no international action, there’s been plenty of stellar performances in the server.

Now, all those theories will be put to the test at the IEM Global Challenge. The very best players will be looking to show they’re worthy of the #1 spot. Here’s the five you need to keep your eyes on starting December 15.

Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev (Na’Vi)

Natus Vincere Socios s1mple
ESL
s1mple is arguably the best player in the world now.

Look, there isn’t a flashier player to watch in CS:GO than s1mple… It’s as simple as that. He is probably the best player in the world right now, and he’s got the stats to back that up. He’s got the highest rating in 2020 against Top 20 teams (1.29) — supplemented by a whopping 1.42 K/D/A.

Na’Vi’s gameplan right now is “no s1mple, no clue.” When s1mple’s been cold, they’ve been wiped. But those cold spots are few and far between, and you can bet your bottom dollar s1mple will put on a show during the Global Challenge to cement his place above a certain French phenom…

Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut (Vitality)

Zywoo at an ESL event.
ESL
If it’s not s1mple, then it’s ZywOo on CS:GO’s throne.

You can’t talk about one without bringing up the other. If online CS:GO has given us anything in 2020, it’s plenty of airtime between s1mple and ZywOo. The Vitality star has been neck-and-neck with his Na’Vi contemporary the entire year ⁠— both have 1.29 ratings on HLTV. And while Na’Vi started out 2020 strong, Vitality have clawed it back in recent times.

It always feels like that if ZywOo has a quiet map ⁠— you know, anything below +5 KD ⁠— he will come out and drop a 30-bomb during the next outing. His explosiveness, as well as his consistency, makes him one of the most feared players in the world for good reason. He will be the key, once again, to Vitality’s success if they want to maintain their mantle at the top.

Yuri ‘yuurih’ Santos (FURIA)

yuurih playing CSGO for FURIA
Stephanie Lindgren for DreamHack
yuurih is FURIA’s Mr. Consistent.

FURIA are the kings of NA CS:GO right now. While they’ve had mixed results since flying across the pond, Yuurih has been their saving grace. He’s not a chart topper, but you can’t scoff at his ability to post better than average (1.0 rating) performances at 76%.

He’s also cool in the clutch, winning 56 1vX situations in 2020 alone — complimented by a positive 1v1 win rate. It speaks to the incredible run of form that he’s managed to find in 2020, and the IEM Global Challenge is his chance to prove to the world that Brazilian Counter-Strike is well and truly alive.

Florian ‘syrsoN’ Rische (BIG)

syrsoN playing CSGO for BIG
Adela Sznajder for DreamHack
If the gun has a scope, syrsoN is going to be lethal with it.

Compared from the start of the online era to now, BIG themselves have slowly fallen off the radar. Heck, Chaos had to bow out (due to travel restrictions) for them to edge their way in. Yet, without syrsoN, they would have never reached #1 in the world.

syrsoN is arguably the most lethal sniper in the world right now, and when he’s on fire, there’s no doubt about it. While the spark has waned recently, he still boasts a decent 1.10 HLTV rating. Leading into IEM Global Challenge, though, his stats are on the up, which means that we shouldn’t count the German organization out just yet.

Benjamin ‘blameF’ Bremer (Complexity)

blameF playing CSGO for Complexity
BLAST
blameF is one of the best IGLs in the world right now.

There’s very few IGLs in CS:GO who manage to top frag while calling the shots… But blameF somehow does it. He’s one of 2020’s biggest revelations, and he’s become the core of Jason Lake’s juggernaut (not just because of his stature). He boasts the highest rating of his team, 1.20 — which is no easy feat when you’re stepping into the server with Valentin ‘poizon’ Vasilev and Justin ‘JKS’ Savage.

While Complexity might struggle without poizon ⁠— who’s been ruled out because of surgery ⁠— blameF will need to step up again to really keep Complexity’s hopes alive. They’ve faltered as of late, having been on a downswing since taking home BLAST Spring, but a fired-up blameF has the potential to carry this team to a title to round out a relatively successful 2020.

The IEM Global Challenge kicks off on December 15.