BLAST announce $2.4 million CSGO World Final circuit for 2021

BLAST Premier Championship returns in 2021 with a $1 million World Finals and an all-new qualification process. Here’s everything you need to know for the 2021 season of BLAST CS:GO events.

Despite the unprecedented circumstances that moved CS:GO into its online era, tournament organizers like BLAST, ESL, DreamHack and others haven’t stopped the unrelenting cycle of events.

In 2021, the BLAST Premier Championship will host both the very first, and very last events of the calendar year. Running from February to December, and will be open to all teams around the globe, with BLAST touting it as “the most inclusive and competitive series of events on the scene.“

For the top teams who make it through, there will be big financial incentives on the line, with a total of $2.475 million in prize money to be dolled out.

BLAST Premier 2021 event dates

Here’s how the run of events will breakdown over the year:

BLAST Premier Spring Groups – $150,000 (4-14 February)

BLAST Premier Spring Showdown – $162,500 (13-18 April)

BLAST Premier Spring Final – $425,000 (15-20 June)

BLAST Premier Fall Groups – $150,000 (26 August – 5 September)

BLAST Premier Fall Showdown – $162,500 (12-17 October)

BLAST Premier Fall Final – $425,000 (23-28 November)

BLAST Premier World Final – $1,000,000 (14-19 December)

How to qualify for BLAST Premier 2021

Aspiring teams will be able to qualify through the new BLAST Premier Qualifying Series, which is open to teams worldwide. Teams who are successful in their regional qualifiers will earn a spot at the Spring and Fall Showdowns.

While BLAST says both Showdown events are open to all regions, “Spring Showdown will focus on Americas and Europe while the Fall Showdown will focus on Europe, Asia and Oceania.” Non-member teams (see below) will also receive a participation fee for competing.

Member teams (Astralis, NiP, G2 Esports, OG, Vitality, NAVI, FaZe Clan, Complexity, MiBR, Evil Geniuses, Team Liquid) automatically slot into the Fall and Spring Groups.

BLAST World Final 2021

For the BLAST World Final, competitors will be made up of the winners from:

BLAST Premier Spring and Fall Finals

Flashpoint 3 and 4

ESL Pro League 13 and 14

Valve Fall Major

But, one more spot will be given to a team based on the ‘Race to the World Final’ Leaderboard. This point-scoring system will be based on team’s performances at “14 of the leading tournaments around the world.”

“We will unite all leading tournaments and performers from across the calendar year,” said Robbie Douek, BLAST CEO. “with all roads leading towards December’s World Final where $1million in prize money will be up for grabs and a chance to be crowned the world’s best Counter-Strike team.”

With the first Valve CS:GO Major planned for Spring of 2021 already canceled, it looks increasingly likely that there will be only one Major in 2021. This is set to take place in November, so the BLAST World Finals would come around one month after the prestigious Major. But, it’s possible that the prize pools of the two planned majors will be rolled into one, meaning a $2 million prize pool in November.