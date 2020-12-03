Logo
CS:GO

BLAST Premier CSGO Fall Final schedule

Published: 3/Dec/2020 13:28

by Jacob Hale
BLAST Premier Fall Series Finals s1mple
BLAST Premier

Share

BLAST Premier

The BLAST Premier Fall Final is right around the corner, bringing some of the best CS:GO teams in the world together to compete for the huge $425,000 prize pool.

Throughout the season, some of CS’ top teams have been competing to earn points for seeding at the Fall Finals, and the event is finally arriving, with eight teams set to lock heads in December, looking to round out the year with a huge win.

In case you missed it, the eight teams that qualified through the Regular Season and Showdown event are as follows:

  • Vitality
  • Mousesports
  • Natus Vincere
  • Astralis
  • G2 Esports
  • Furia
  • OG Esports
  • BIG
BLAST Premier showdown
BLAST Premier
The BLAST Premier Showdown was each team’s last chance to secure their spot at the Fall Finals.

Blast Premier Global Fall Finals schedule

The BLAST Premier Fall Finals will last from December 8-13, and we now know how the bracket and schedule will look ahead of time.

So far, we only have the fixtures for Round 1, but we know the times for every matchup slated to take place. Here’s when you’ll need to tune in (all times CET):

Tuesday, December 8

  • 4.30pm: Vitality vs Mousesports
  • 7.30pm: Astralis vs Natus Vincere

Wednesday, December 9

  • 1.30pm: G2 Esports vs Furia
  • 4.30pm: OG Esports vs BIG
  • 7.30pm: Lower Bracket Match 1

Thursday, December 10

  • 1.30pm: Lower Bracket Match 2
  • 4.30pm: Upper Bracket Match 1
  • 7.30pm: Upper Bracket Match 2

Friday, December 11

  • 4.30pm: Lower Bracket Match 3
  • 7.30pm: Lower Bracket Match 4

Saturday, December 12

  • 4.30pm: Upper Bracket Final
  • 7.30pm: Lower Bracket Final

Sunday, December 13

  • 4.30pm: Consolidation Final
  • 8.30pm: Grand Final
BLAST Premier CSGO Fall Finals schedule
BLAST Premier
BLAST Premier CSGO Fall Finals schedule.

So, that’s the full schedule for the BLAST Premier Fall Finals, with some exciting matchups to boot — including a big Day 1 face-off between Astralis and Na’Vi, with Astralis seeking revenge from their quarterfinal loss at IEM Beijing.

Be sure to keep checking back as we provide coverage for all of the results and happenings at the event, which is sure to prove just as exciting as it looks.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Share

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.