BLAST Premier CSGO Fall Final schedule

The BLAST Premier Fall Final is right around the corner, bringing some of the best CS:GO teams in the world together to compete for the huge $425,000 prize pool.

Throughout the season, some of CS’ top teams have been competing to earn points for seeding at the Fall Finals, and the event is finally arriving, with eight teams set to lock heads in December, looking to round out the year with a huge win.

In case you missed it, the eight teams that qualified through the Regular Season and Showdown event are as follows:

Vitality

Mousesports

Natus Vincere

Astralis

G2 Esports

Furia

OG Esports

BIG

Blast Premier Global Fall Finals schedule

The BLAST Premier Fall Finals will last from December 8-13, and we now know how the bracket and schedule will look ahead of time.

Read More: Chaos EC confirm CSGO exit after IEM Global Challenge

So far, we only have the fixtures for Round 1, but we know the times for every matchup slated to take place. Here’s when you’ll need to tune in (all times CET):

Tuesday, December 8

4.30pm: Vitality vs Mousesports

Vitality vs Mousesports 7.30pm: Astralis vs Natus Vincere

Wednesday, December 9

1.30pm: G2 Esports vs Furia

G2 Esports vs Furia 4.30pm: OG Esports vs BIG

OG Esports vs BIG 7.30pm: Lower Bracket Match 1

Thursday, December 10

1.30pm: Lower Bracket Match 2

Lower Bracket Match 2 4.30pm: Upper Bracket Match 1

Upper Bracket Match 1 7.30pm: Upper Bracket Match 2

Friday, December 11

4.30pm: Lower Bracket Match 3

Lower Bracket Match 3 7.30pm: Lower Bracket Match 4

Saturday, December 12

4.30pm: Upper Bracket Final

Upper Bracket Final 7.30pm: Lower Bracket Final

Sunday, December 13

4.30pm: Consolidation Final

Consolidation Final 8.30pm: Grand Final

So, that’s the full schedule for the BLAST Premier Fall Finals, with some exciting matchups to boot — including a big Day 1 face-off between Astralis and Na’Vi, with Astralis seeking revenge from their quarterfinal loss at IEM Beijing.

Be sure to keep checking back as we provide coverage for all of the results and happenings at the event, which is sure to prove just as exciting as it looks.