Bioworld, a major global manufacturer of licensed apparel and accessories, have entered esports through a partnership with UK organization Vexed Gaming.

The collaboration will result in the design, production, and distribution of a “unique merchandise clothing collection” that will pre-launch in the coming days.

The clothing range is said to be a “fashion-first” approach that takes inspiration from the biggest trends seen in 2020.

Fans will initially be able to be t-shirts with varying designs, but Bioworld and Vexed plan to launch a wider range of apparel at a later date, according to the organization.

Outside of esports, Bioworld is one of the leading manufacturers of licensed apparel, home goods, and accessories across entertainment. They have the rights to numerous movie franchises, many of the biggest titles in gaming, and plenty of TV shows and comics too.

“It’s fantastic to see Bioworld enter esports and it’s a testament to Vexed Gaming that they chose to do so with us,” said Mark Weller, Vexed Gaming’s chief gaming officer. “We’re all about bringing new and exciting things to the table and engaging with Vexed Fans and the wider esports audience authentically through our partners and activations.”

They are currently producing products for Disney properties such as Star Wars, Avengers, and Deadpool, as well as gaming giants like Call of Duty, Minecraft, Pokemon, Roblox, Apex Legends, and the newly-released Cyberpunk 2077.

When it comes to #HarryPotter we've got every flavor, call us Bertie Botts. Stock up with this sweet assortment & you'll be able to keep all your Potter fans satisfied. 🍭🍬 pic.twitter.com/5wSkewxS6X — BIOWORLD (@BioworldMerch) February 25, 2020

Pop culture crossing over with esports has been an emerging trend for the past couple of years. Nothing else quite proves that more than legendary esports organization Team Liquid partnering with entertainment giants Marvel — a deal that was extended in October 2020 to last until at least 2020.

“We are excited to be entering the world of esports and we’re thrilled to be working with such a forward-thinking organization like Vexed Gaming,” said Bioworld’s Adam Gibbins. “The collection will appeal to both fans of the team, the wider esports community and the entirely new audiences Vexed Gaming will be able to engage with a more fashion forward approach to their products.”