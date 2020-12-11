Logo
Marvel & Star Wars apparel giant Bioworld enters esports with Vexed deal

Published: 11/Dec/2020 10:47 Updated: 11/Dec/2020 10:56

by Adam Fitch
Vexed Gaming Bioworld Partnership
Vexed/Bioworld

Bioworld, a major global manufacturer of licensed apparel and accessories, have entered esports through a partnership with UK organization Vexed Gaming.

The collaboration will result in the design, production, and distribution of a “unique merchandise clothing collection” that will pre-launch in the coming days.

The clothing range is said to be a “fashion-first” approach that takes inspiration from the biggest trends seen in 2020.

Fans will initially be able to be t-shirts with varying designs, but Bioworld and Vexed plan to launch a wider range of apparel at a later date, according to the organization.

Marvel Team Liquid Retro Collection
Team Liquid
Marvel and Team Liquid released a collection with retro designs in October 2020.

Outside of esports, Bioworld is one of the leading manufacturers of licensed apparel, home goods, and accessories across entertainment. They have the rights to numerous movie franchises, many of the biggest titles in gaming, and plenty of TV shows and comics too.

“It’s fantastic to see Bioworld enter esports and it’s a testament to Vexed Gaming that they chose to do so with us,” said Mark Weller, Vexed Gaming’s chief gaming officer. “We’re all about bringing new and exciting things to the table and engaging with Vexed Fans and the wider esports audience authentically through our partners and activations.”

They are currently producing products for Disney properties such as Star Wars, Avengers, and Deadpool, as well as gaming giants like Call of Duty, Minecraft, Pokemon, Roblox, Apex Legends, and the newly-released Cyberpunk 2077.

Pop culture crossing over with esports has been an emerging trend for the past couple of years. Nothing else quite proves that more than legendary esports organization Team Liquid partnering with entertainment giants Marvel — a deal that was extended in October 2020 to last until at least 2020.

“We are excited to be entering the world of esports and we’re thrilled to be working with such a forward-thinking organization like Vexed Gaming,” said Bioworld’s Adam Gibbins. “The collection will appeal to both fans of the team, the wider esports community and the entirely new audiences Vexed Gaming will be able to engage with a more fashion forward approach to their products.”

Envy bet on ThriveFantasy as official fantasy platform in long-term deal

Published: 9/Dec/2020 19:01

by Adam Fitch
Envy ThriveFantasy Partnership
Envy/ThriveFantasy

North American legacy esports organization Team Envy have found their first official fantasy esports platform in ThriveFantasy.

The strategic partnership is the first exploration for ThriveFantasy into esports and aims to deepen the connection between Envy and their fan base.

When it comes to competitive gaming, the fantasy platform will allow users to bet over/under figures on kills, deaths, assists, headshots, and more. They currently accommodate Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends, and Dota 2, though more titles are poised to be added soon.

The partnership will span for multiple years, though the exact length has not been disclosed, and includes cross-branding opportunities for both parties.

Crimsix Huke Dallas Empire CDL
Activision
Envy’s Call of Duty team, Dallas Empire, are the current world champions, reinforcing the org as a major player in esports.

Envy’s teams in CS:GO, Halo, Rocket League, and Valorant — as well as their Call of Duty franchise Dallas Empire and Overwatch franchise Dallas Fuel — will all be part of the promotional efforts from ThriveFantasy.

“We know gaming fans crave interactive experiences that can bring them closer to their favorite players and teams – and that is exactly what ThriveFantasy is powering with their focus on a fantasy esports ecosystem and prop betting,” said Adam Rymer, Envy’s CEO.

The fantasy specialists will also serve as a secondary engagement platform for Envy’s fans, streaming the team’s matches across multiple titles. The organization announced their own membership program, EnvyUS, in November 2020 in an attempt to create a stronger connection with supporters who are willing to pay $29 annually.

An additional element of the long-term alliance will see ThriveFantasy’s Discord bot be integrated into Envy’s own server, educating members on esports proposition bets and providing live statistics from games every 30 seconds.

“Team Envy is the perfect partner for ThriveFantasy,” said Adam Weinstein, ThriveFantasy’s founder. “Not only has Envy proven themselves as winners with several championships across major gaming titles, but they have one of the most loyal and passionate fanbases in North America. We look forward to pushing further into esports and becoming the go-to fantasy platform for the esports community with great team partners like Envy.”