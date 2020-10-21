 100 Thieves join Dr Disrespect & Ninja on CAA talent agency - Dexerto
Business

100 Thieves join Dr Disrespect & Ninja on CAA talent agency

Published: 21/Oct/2020 10:25

by Adam Fitch
100 Thieves content creators at the Cash App Compound
100 Thieves

100 Thieves

Entertainment company and esports organization 100 Thieves have signed with talent agency Creative Artists Agency, better known as CAA.

As per a report from The Hollywood Reporter, the signing will see 100 Thieves work with CAA across areas such as digital content, talent, film, television, and podcasts.

It’s clear that the organization is looking to bolster the content arm of the business, which is one of three pillars alongside apparel and esports. On the competitive side, they just announced their departure from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Other gaming and esports figures who are signed to CAA include Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, who recently joined from Loaded, and Herschel “Guy” Beahm IV — better known as Dr Disrespect.

100 Thieves with Ariana Grande
100 Thieves
100 Thieves is now represented by the same agency as Ariana Grande.

Since the launch of their YouTube channel on October 18, 2017, 100 Thieves have amassed almost 950,000 subscribers and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

The organization has signed creators such as Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, Jack “CouRageJD” Dunlop, Brooke Ashley “BrookeAB” Bond, Nicole “Neekolul” Sanchez, Mohammed “Yassuo” Abdalrhman, and The Mob to grow content efforts.

Series created by 100 Thieves so far include League of Legends docuseries ‘The Heist,’ ‘Run It Up’ hosted by Yassuo, ‘TBH with JHB’ hosted by intern JhbTeam, and Crash the Compound based out of the organization’s Cash App Compound in Los Angeles.

100 Thieves BrookeAB, CouRageJD, Neekolul, Nadeshot, Valkyrae
100 Thieves
Neekolul is the newest content creator to join 100 Thieves.

They also have podcasts like The CouRage & Nadeshot Show, Selfmade with Nadeshot, and The MobCast.

100 Thieves are not the first esports organization to place a huge emphasis on content, with the likes of OpTic Gaming and FaZe Clan starting that trend over a decade ago, but with business moves such as signing with CAA they’re certainly looking to push the envelope.

With a new emphasis on film and television, we could see 100 Thieves follow a similar path to FaZe Clan, who are gearing up to release their first movie on October 29.

Miller Lite show streaming ambitions in latest Complexity deal

Published: 20/Oct/2020 17:00

by Adam Fitch
Complexity Gaming Miller Lite Partnership Expansion
Credit: Complexity

Share

Dallas Cowboys’ esports organization Complexity Gaming have expanded their deal with Miller Lite, after naming the brand their exclusive alcohol beverage in May 2019.

Initially centering around a physical sponsorship at Complexity’s headquarters in Texas, the partnership now extends to streaming.

Seemingly a reaction to the physical limitations of brand activations due to the global health crisis, the deal now features “fan-centric content initiatives” and marks a continued interest in esports for the MillerCoors brand.

Complexity players who are of drinking age in the US will participate in live stream activities for the brand, which have been designed to “develop a deeper connection to fans,” by playing in a relaxed atmosphere and telling stories of how they find themselves playing video games professionally.

Complexity Gaming at BLAST Premier
BLAST
Complexity’s young gun oBo recently shocked fans by stepping down from the team.

The organization competes across Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Valorant, FIFA, Fortnite, Apex Legends, Madden, Hearthstone, and Magic: The Gathering, though the specific players that fans can expect to see on-stream have not been named at the time of writing.

Complexity’s branding across live streams, social media, and partnership assets have all been updated to align with the new deal too. This includes filters on Snapchat and Instagram, as well as downloadable assets for fans to use on their social media profiles.

“Miller Lite’s desire to dive in and understand the esports audience has made them an invaluable partner,” said Ashley Chalk, Complexity’s vice president of partnerships. “With a renewed focus on live streaming, we’re continuing to improve both player and fan experiences through access and unique engagement opportunities that bring people together in a time when many are apart.”

Complexity pros sit down for a conversation with cans of Miller Lite
Miller Lite
Complexity pros Monsoon and AlanAvi sit down for a conversation with cans of Miller Lite.

The relaxed nature of the expanded partnerships fits with the original vision of the collaboration between Complexity and Miller Lite, which was first announced on May 15, 2019.

At the time, the alcoholic beverage brand was named the title sponsor of the player lounge in Complexity’s GameStop Performance Center — an area where teams could relax and unwind with the drink available on-tap.