100 Thieves join Dr Disrespect & Ninja on CAA talent agency - Dexerto

Entertainment company and esports organization 100 Thieves have signed with talent agency Creative Artists Agency, better known as CAA.

As per a report from The Hollywood Reporter, the signing will see 100 Thieves work with CAA across areas such as digital content, talent, film, television, and podcasts.

It’s clear that the organization is looking to bolster the content arm of the business, which is one of three pillars alongside apparel and esports. On the competitive side, they just announced their departure from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Other gaming and esports figures who are signed to CAA include Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, who recently joined from Loaded, and Herschel “Guy” Beahm IV — better known as Dr Disrespect.

Since the launch of their YouTube channel on October 18, 2017, 100 Thieves have amassed almost 950,000 subscribers and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

The organization has signed creators such as Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, Jack “CouRageJD” Dunlop, Brooke Ashley “BrookeAB” Bond, Nicole “Neekolul” Sanchez, Mohammed “Yassuo” Abdalrhman, and The Mob to grow content efforts.

Series created by 100 Thieves so far include League of Legends docuseries ‘The Heist,’ ‘Run It Up’ hosted by Yassuo, ‘TBH with JHB’ hosted by intern JhbTeam, and Crash the Compound based out of the organization’s Cash App Compound in Los Angeles.

They also have podcasts like The CouRage & Nadeshot Show, Selfmade with Nadeshot, and The MobCast.

100 Thieves are not the first esports organization to place a huge emphasis on content, with the likes of OpTic Gaming and FaZe Clan starting that trend over a decade ago, but with business moves such as signing with CAA they’re certainly looking to push the envelope.

With a new emphasis on film and television, we could see 100 Thieves follow a similar path to FaZe Clan, who are gearing up to release their first movie on October 29.